Robert Gene Dunston
Robert Gene Dunston, of Mountain Home, passed away at his home from a heart attack during overnight hours on June 21, 2020.
A memorial will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville on Friday,June 26 at 2 p.m.
He was born in Dallas,Texas to Gene and Lynne Dunston on Feb. 13, 1954. He married Sherry Gaines in 1972.
Robert grew up in Garland, Texas and worked many years owning his own restaurant Dunston's Steak House in Dallas Texas, before moving to Kerr County in 1997 and beginning a landscape company. Robert had a love for the outdoors, live music, and was an old hippie at heart.
Robert was preceded in death by his mother Lynne Hatzfield.
Robert is survived by his ex-wife Sherry Coe, adult son Jayson (and Heather) Dunston, grandchildren Ella, Rhodes, and Blythe. He is also survived by his companion Debbie Gilder, her daughters Jamie and Elizabeth Anne Gilder, and grandson Tanner Gilder.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.