Geraldine Larkin
Geraldine Larkin, our family’s tradition keeper, passed from this life on November 25, 2021 at the age of 99 years.
Private services will be held at a later date.
She was preceded by her husband of 61 years, her parents, and two brothers. Her children, Sharon Larkin and Randall Larkin (Mitzie) survive her. Grandchildren surviving her include Derek (Lori) Burney, Neal (Lisa) Burney, Somer Larkin, and Patrick Larkin as well as her great-grandchildren Braden and Kamerann Burney.
Always willing to share her talent for music, she directed the church teen choir and chancel choirs for many years. Christmas and Easter cantatas performed for the church and community were a labor of love, anticipated and enjoyed by everyone.
Becoming a den mother for the Boy Scouts of America, she guided and taught her young charges the skills needed to earn their merit badges, always stressing the importance of education for their futures.
Geraldine decided to enroll in business college to study accounting, bookkeeping, finance, and economics. Her goal was to establish her own business. She went to New York City to learn skin care and cosmetic applications. She had a great time there and went to Radio City Music Hall and Broadway. When she got back to Texas, she built her own successful business.
We wish to express our appreciation to the administration and staff of Care Choice of Boerne for their care and concern for our mother and grandmother. Many thanks to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville for their service, care, and professionalism. Bless you all!
