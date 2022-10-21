John Peter Dixon
John Peter Dixon, known to friends and family as “Pete” left for the long-awaited trip to his new residence on Friday, October 22, 2021 at the age of 81 years.
Pete was born July 23, 1940 in Harlingen, Texas to Otis and Frances Dixon. He attended Santa Rosa of which he was so proud – a huge graduating class of 11 graduates! He went on to attend Texas A&M, Class of ‘68. While there, an economics class sparked his interest in investing. In the early 70’s, he obtained his commodity broker license and soon opened his own commodity firm in St. Louis, Missouri. In the late 70’s, he relocated to the Texas Hill Country, where he invested in real estate and continued to trade commodities.
Pete will be remembered by always greeting with a welcome smile, his unique/clever humor and quick wit, and leaving you with a blessing. He continually found the positive in every situation. He was an unselfish person and was passionate about life, even once resulting in being arrested while attending a Pro-Life rally in the 80’s.
Pete is survived by his wife of 44 years, Connie (Laughlin), son Jon-Bevan Dixon (wife Gail) of Tampa, Florida, daughter Monika Tittman (husband Eric) of Denver, Colorado, two brothers Richard Dixon of Vancouver, Washington and Robert Dixon of Houston, Texas along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Otis and Frances Dixon.
A celebration of Pete’s life will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2022 at Impact Christian Fellowship with Rev. David Danielson officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service begins at 10 a.m. A private graveside service will be held in Eunice, Louisiana on Saturday, October 30 at 11 a.m. followed by a time of reminiscing a life well lived.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pete’s memory to Texas Right to Life, Samaritan’s Purse, The 700 Club, or National Federation of the Blind of Texas.
Kerrville Funeral Home
