Andrew Lopez
Andrew Lopez, 48, of Kerrville, passed away peacefully at his home on January 12, 2022.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m. Monday, January 17, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels with Ben Causey officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
He was born in San Antonio to Santiago and Jane Lopez on March 24, 1973. He married his best friend Leslie on September 27, 1997 at the Little Chapel of the Flowers in Las Vegas, Nevada.
He went to Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio, Texas. He worked as a silversmith for Clint Orms Silversmith & Engravers in Ingram for 16 years. He was so passionate about his job and it showed; he was a true artisan. He loved traveling and exploring the United States every chance he had. He was an excellent cook and loved doing so for his friends and family. Anyone that truly knew him, knew he had such a big heart and a great sense of humor.
Andrew was preceded in death by his father, Santiago; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.
He is survived by his loving wife, Leslie; daughter, Pearle Dae Lopez; sister, Veronica Lopez; brother, Ernest Lopez; mother, Jane Lopez; father and mother in-law, Domingo and Mary Luna Sr.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Domingo and Janie Luna Jr., Betty Luna, Robert and Jeanette Luna, Mike and Debby Goodwin; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Joey Medina, Daron Gutierrez, Domingo Luna Jr., Robert Luna, Benji Martinez, Jeremy Taylor, Eugene Lopez and Yoel Tesillo.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Barrington and Dena Soth, PA, all Texas Oncology staff, Peterson Home Health Care and Hospice, Ben and Ashley Causey, Stephanie Skrumeda, Clint and Roxie Orms, Davidson Freedle Espenhover & Overby P.C. and all our friends whom we consider to be family.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.