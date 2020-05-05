Clifford Young
Clifford Young went to be with his Heavenly Father on May 1, 2020.
A private family service will be held at a late date.
Pete was born on Oct. 26, 1950 and raised in Kerrville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Cleta (Locket) Young; father in law, William Olden and sister in laws, Anne and Patricia.
Pete was a 1970 graduate from Tivy and served his country as an Army Specialist, where he served with the First Calvary Division during the Vietnam War. Pete was a talented man who knew carpentry, plumbing, wielding and mechanics. He worked in Kerrville and retired from KISD, where he used his talents in the maintenance department. Pete loved to fish and hunt, had horses and loved the Hill Country but mostly he loved his wife, Barbara, whom he shared his life with for 46 years.
Pete leaves behind a large family; his beloved wife Barbara; children, Eugene and Sarah ; grandchildren, Mikayla and Alexander; brother, Reverend Patrick Young and wife Patricia and their children and grandchildren; mother in law, Mary Olden and her children, in laws and grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed but forever remembered.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Kerrville Funeral Home
