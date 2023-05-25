Oscar Nuncio Moreno
Oscar Nuncio Moreno, 85, of Kerrville, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2023, in Kerrville.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., with Rosary following at 6 p.m., on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with Father Rafal Duda as celebrant. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Born in Nava, Mexico to Onofre and Elvira Moreno on October 24, 1937. He was married to Alma G. Moreno on April 1, 1986, in Kerrville.
Oscar was a Kendall County Sheriff’s Department Deputy, retiring in 2010. He also retired from Camp Stanley Army Facility in San Antonio. He enlisted in the U. S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1957.
Oscar was a Texas Hill Country legend to those who knew and loved him. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, outdoorsman, and small rancher, spending many years attending to his own piece of the Texas Hill Country. He was an amazing carpenter, stone layer, and overall hardworking man. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t build or repair. When he shook your hand, one always noticed his incredible grip strength. Oscar’s true passion in life was law enforcement. He was proud to serve the people of Kendall County and later served the County Judge as a bailiff.
Oscar was a serious man, but had his own sense of humor. His family and those that knew him will remember many conversations and all the stories. He loved to talk about his childhood, the Army and working at Camp Stanley. When Oscar wasn’t attending to the needs of others or his animals, he could be found watching his favorite Westerns or playing the lottery. He loved his scratch-off tickets!
Oscar was preceded in death by his parents, Onofre and Elvira Moreno; sister, Feliz Page; brothers, Claudio, Onofre Jr. and Hector Moreno.
He is survived by his wife, Alma Moreno; sisters, Aurora Moreno, Linda Lemn and Yolanda Pacheco; children, Mary Baker, Diana Moreno, Norma Moreno, Victor Moreno, Sylvia Harrison and Melinda Wind; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the Kerrville Veterans Administration Medical Center for all their loving care and kindness.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
