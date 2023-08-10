Jesse Salinas Roman
Jesse Salinas Roman, 69, passed away from this life on Aug. 07, 2023.
A celebration of life will be held August 19, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Wright’s Funeral Parlor.
He was born in La Pryor, Texas on February 21, 1954, to Serafin Roman and Feliz Lee. He attended Blanco Elementary, Uvalde Jr. High, and high school in Uvalde and Boerne where he played football. After high school, he settled in Center Point, TX.
His list of accomplishments is very long. From meeting the love of his life all the way from Bandera, Texas, Becky Oranday, and convincing her to marry him not once but twice for an amazing 46 years. The first time he met her he went home and told his mom that as soon as he saw her, he knew he was going to marry her. He swooned her while playing saxophone for a popular local Tejano band, “La Yebbra Buena,” where in between sets he made sure to glide across the dance floor with her.
In his spare time, he played men’s rec softball, eventually finding his calling to coach. He put together a menacing team that tore through the Hill Country Tournaments with ease. The team even made it to the National Tournament Florida where they took out heavily sponsored teams and won 1st place. Jesse also enjoyed BBQing for the family. You would see him often volunteering to help families in need at BBQ benefits. For several years he helped at the Wild Game Dinner here in Kerrville and Junction. He even worked the fairgrounds in Boerne as a Kendall County Deputy for Sherriff D’Spain. Jesse always made a strong to effort to be there for his kids by coaching their youth sports and never missing a game, recital, or award ceremony.
Jesse made friends everywhere he went, there were no strangers around him, only newfound friendships. He was known by many as “shaggy dog” or “chewy.” Jesse drove a fuel tanker for many years, making it easy for him to make new friends on every stretch of the highway. You can have faith in him that he always left a lasting impression on everyone he met.
Jesse Roman, the jack of all trades, tackled everything from construction, plumbing, truck driving, law enforcement, catering, musical entertainment, bartending, and bouncing (he was a big, strong man that not many wanted to cross.) However, his best and most notable attributes were being a friend, counselor, Dad, husband, grandpa, and strong believer in Christ.
He was preceded by his parents; brother, Claudio Roman; stepfather, Percy O’Brien Lee.
He is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca Roman; daughter, Roxanne Peralta (Tony); son, Phillip Roman (Ana); brother, Johnny Roman; aunts, Sonia Salinas (Emmett Jr.), Antonio Salinas; grandchildren, Jayden, Lillie, Isabel, Makenzie; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Wright's Funeral Parlor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.