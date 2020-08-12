James E. Houston
James E. Houston, 76, passed from this life to rest in the arms of his Savior, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 in a San Antonio hospital.
Funeral services, officiated by Jimmy Sportsman, will be Saturday, Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. at the Kerrville Church of Christ. A private interment will follow at Garden of Memories for family. The body will lie in state until Friday evening at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Born on June 22, 1944 in Wellington, Texas to Elbert Moss Houston and Nellie Marie Houston, James moved with his family to Amarillo and later to Dallas. Following graduation in 1962 from Justin F. Kimball High School in Dallas, James was awarded an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
He declined this opportunity as he was dating his lifelong love, Donna Mangrem, and chose her over Colorado Springs. Following his college graduation from Arlington State College with majors in physics and math, the couple married Aug. 27, 1965 in Dallas and spent fifty-four wonderful years together. They loved traveling, snow skiing, friends, and their four children, David, Mark, Amy, and Philip who were the center of his world.
Having a passion for the oil business, James spent his entire life chasing the smell of oil. Being a geophysicist, he began his career working for Texaco in Houston. He later worked for Houston Oil & Minerals, Northwind Exploration, White Rock Exploration, and finally began a long partnership with his business partner, Ross Hinton at Impact Exploration. Most recently, he worked with C & D Exploration. Throughout the years, James had several opportunities to work with former partners in the business as a consultant.
Touching many lives of his fellow oil partners and business associates, James was respected for his high Christian values, honesty, and love for Christ shown during his life. Being a shepherd in the Kerrville Church of Christ for more than 25 years, James loved being God's servant. His quick, dry wit and deep thoughts were respected by many. He taught adult and children's Bible classes for years, served as a charter member of Eastern European Mission, as well as helping start Northland Christian School in Houston.
His love of God was followed by his love for his wife, Donna, their four children, and their nine grandchildren. Each summer with the couple's grandkids, Poppy began every morning of MiMi Camp with a special Bible devotional. He was an inspiration to many, and a hero to his wife as he dealt with many physical limitations the last few years.
James was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Janice McDaniel.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Houston; children, David Houston and Angie, Round Rock; Mark Houston and Angela, Ft. Worth; Amy Ahrens and Chad, Kerrville; and Philip Houston and Heidi, Sugar Land. Grandchildren: Hunter Houston, Ava Houston, Macy Houston, Hattie Ahrens, Harper Houston, Cole Houston, Anderson Ahrens, Lexi Houston, and Nathan Houston.
Pallbearers will be David Houston, Mark Houston, Philip Houston, Chad Ahrens, Bob Green and John Rich.
Donations in memory of James may be made to Arms of Hope, 21300 TX-16, Medina, TX. 78055.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
