Wrennah Faye “Shine” Phelps
Wrennah Faye “Shine” Phelps (Curlee) died peacefully on June 26, 2020 in Allen, Texas at the age of 86.
A graveside service is scheduled at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Garden of Memories in Kerrville with a reception to follow at the home of Chris and Tia Aspra 414 FM 1340 Hunt, Tx. Pastor Del Way will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Shine’s life.
Shine is survived by her children: daughter Tia Aspra and her husband Chris of Hunt; son Tye Phelps of Hunt; son Tory Phelps and his wife Lori of Princeton, Texas; son Todd Phelps of Garland, Texas.; brother Dan Curlee and wife Sheila of Lake Whitney, Texas; sister Kathleen Clancy and husband David of Mexia, Texas. Shine had eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Ed Phelps, Jr, and son Traye Phelps.
Shine was born on June 29, 1934 in Ben Hur, Texas to Ardis and Louise Curlee. She graduated from Baylor University with a degree education, where she met and married Edward Phelps, Jr. in December of 1953. They had five children, Ed was a career chamber of commerce executive for 50+ years, and Shine was devoted wife and mother and follower of Jesus.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.