Leona Alois Turner
Leona Alois Turner took her first breath in Heaven on April 1, 2023 at the age of 95.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville with services following at 11 a.m.. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
Leona was born in Buckholts, Texas on January 6, 1928 to Frank and Lucy Zajicek. On January 13, 1948, she married Leo Turner, and the two devoted their life together as members of the Church of Christ.
Until the age of 90, Leona enjoyed working and serving the city of Kerrville. Some of her employers included First National Bank, TSO, Sears, Time Warner Cable, Cactus Patch, and Izzy Bear Clothing Store. She was a member of the American Business Women’s Association, Red Hat Club, and looked forward to Bunko every month with her friends.
Without a doubt her life on earth was about taking care of her family. Leona is survived by her son, Robert Riddle (Joyce) of Kerrville and her daughter, Robin Ritchey (Mike) of Big Spring, Texas. Leona cheered for and took care of five grandchildren, Shannon Salamone (Matt) of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Shawn Riddle (Tiffany) of Miles, Texas, Shane Riddle (Abbi) of Clovis, California, Raegan Bayless (Nate) of Decatur, Texas and Matt Ritchey (Laci) of Midland, Texas. She is survived by 12 great-grandchildren, Lexie, Hannah, Alli, Faith, Kinsley, Keagan, Kendyl, Rylie, Turner, Teagan, Truett, and Maverick; her brother, Woodrow Zajicek; sister, Carol Jean Baggerly (Wayne); sister-in-law, Connie Zajicek; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Leona was preceded in death by her husband; parents; six brothers, Raymond, Albert, Edwin, Rudolph, Ben and Frank; two sisters, Sedonia and Lydia; and one precious great-granddaughter, Sterling.
God blessed Leona with many gifts that will be cherished by her loved ones until they are reunited with her again. Until then, her legacy of hard work and service to others will continue. As Proverbs 31 says, she is worth far more than rubies... lacks nothing of value... brings good, not harm... works with eager hands... provides food for her family... clothed in strength and dignity... can laugh at the days to come... and speaks with wisdom. She will be honored for all that her hands have done, and inspire those who love her to do those things with a joyful heart.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted to the Dietert Center of Kerrville https://www.dietertcenter.org/donate-now.html, Peterson Hospice Kerrville https://www.petersonhealth.com/about-peterson/foundation/ or one’s favorite charity.
