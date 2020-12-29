Jimmy Luther Mays
Jimmy Luther Mays went to be with his Lord and Savior on Dec. 27, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at Riverside Church of Christ with interment following at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Jimmy was born Oct. 25, 1944 in Big Spring, Texas, to Romy and Nora Lee Mays. He married the love of his life, Dorinda Kay Medford Mays on March 14, 1964.
They moved to the Houston area where he worked for NASA and received recognition for his contribution toward the success of the Apollo 11 Mission. He went on to work for Cosden Oil and then later Fina Oil. He continued to pursue new endeavors and moved his family to Huntington Beach, California. This move would eventually change his focus from Oil industry to the plastics industry. He worked with the plastics industry pioneer Al Wallace, to develop the manufacturing process to produce plastics. This lead he and his family to Ingram, Texas where he later bought the company and continued to supply the needed equipment and process to over 28 countries.
He took great pride in his work but his family was his true pride and joy. He was president of the Ingram School Board. He was a member of the Riverside Church of Christ. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, trains, and was a master carpenter. He loved the outdoors and traveled around the country enjoying all of God’s great masterpieces. His favorite past time was being his grandsons’ “Poppa”.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Dorinda; his son Kevin and wife Shelia of Kerrville; daughter Kristi Polley and husband Brent of Starkville, Miss.; his three grandsons Ryon Mays and wife Isabella of Middlesboro, Kent., Brandon Polley, and Christopher Polley of Starkville, Miss.; his sister Roma Lee Aberegg of Abilene, Texas; and brother Dennis Mays and wife Becky of Selma, N.C.
He was preceded in death by his parents Romy and Nora Lee Mays, and brother-in-law Tommy Aberegg.
The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to Peterson Hospice Team, Dr. James Young, and Dr. Michael Grocki as well as his staff.
Memorial contributions may be made to Peterson Hospice or the Peterson Foundation for their continued care over the years.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
