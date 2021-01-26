Robert “Bob” Norman Pagel
Robert “Bob” Norman Pagel, 85 of Mountain Home, Texas passed Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Bob was born in Cleveland, Ohio on Dec. 13, 1935 to Norman and Edith (Torno) Pagel.
Bob celebrated 50 years of marriage to his wife Barbara Ann (Chipman) Pagel on December 31, 2020. Together, Bob and Barbara raised seven Children; George E. Pagel, Kenneth R. Pagel, Debra A. Pagel, Linda S. Pagel, Robert R. Pagel, Rebecca D. Martin and Charles E. Pagel; 12 Grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Bob moved to Center Point, Texas in February 1974, after retiring from a 20 year career, as Petty Officer 1st Class with the United States Navy. He then began a second 20 year career with the United States Postal Service, retiring to Mountain Home, Texas in October, 2003.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at Kerrville Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 11AM Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at Kerrville Funeral Home with burial to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Kerrville Funeral Home
