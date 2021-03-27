Kay Gorges Schill
Kay Gorges Schill died on March 25, 2021 at her home in Kerrville.
Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Notre Dame Catholic Church. A reception will follow at the Riverhill Mansion, 100 Riverhill Club Lane in Kerrville.
She was born on Feb. 26, 1934 to Walter and Elsa Gorges. Her husband, Gus A. Schill, Jr., predeceased her on March 25, 2018.
Survivors are their children, Steven August Schill and Mary Martha Schill, son-in-law Peter Nylec, Kay’s brother and sister-in-law, Matt and Patty Gorges, and their children Anne, Marshall, Mathew, Michael Gorges, Betsy Gorges Lannuier, and nephew John Rappazzo, his wife Darlene, and their children Michael, Seth, Anthony and Annaliese.
Kay grew up in Harlingen, Texas and attended the University of Texas in Austin, graduating in 1956 with honors. She majored in Plan II Honors Program and graduated Phi Beta Kappa. After graduation she moved to Houston, Texas, married Gus Schill in 1962, and lived there until 2006.
While living in Houston, Kay was a volunteer in the Rice Admissions Office, a member of the Boards of Friends of Fondren Library at Rice University and the Homes of St. Mark. She was a member of the Tuesday Music Club and sang in their chorus. She also wrote a book tracing the history of Gus’ law firm, Royston Rayzor, from its formation in Galveston in 1892 to its 100th anniversary.
For many years, Kay volunteered at Taping for the Blind, specializing in textbooks for students at Rice University and the University of Houston. Special highlights were notes to Kay at the end of the semesters telling her that, “We made an A.”
After spending 28 summers at their home in Hunt, Texas, Kay and Gus retired to Kerrville in 2006. She sang in the Hill Country Chorale and volunteered at CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates} assisting foster children. She wrote the application for the historical marker that now hangs on the bell tower at Notre Dame Catholic Church.
The family would like to thank Pat Martinez, Pearl Martin, Patricia Hernandez, Dianne Scull and everyone at Peterson Hospice for their caring service.
For those desiring to make memorial gifts, donations are suggested to the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, 505 Water Street, Kerrville, Texas 78028 or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
