Jarry Allen Little
Jarry Allen Little, 78 of Llano, Texas, passed away at a hospital in Kerrville, Texas on June 30, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 10:45 a.m. on July 14, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
He was born in Husk, North Carolina to Ray Little and Maggie Duncan on April 29, 1943. He married Jo Frances Little on December 23, 1995 in El Paso, Texas.
Jarry owned two salvage yards in El Paso, Texas. His passion was restoring classic cars and racing. Jarry had a magnetic personality and lit up any room he entered. To know him was to love him and he will be missed by so many people. He was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam era and served in the US Army for 21 years. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Army commendation medal, (first oak leaf cluster), Armed forces expeditionary medal, Good conduct medal (fifth award). He was proud to have served with the 82nd Airborne in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Jarry Allen Little was preceded in death by his mother, Maggie Duncan Little; his father, Ray Little; his brothers, Jack Little, Conrad Little, Vance Gross; and his stepdaughter, Brandy Frances Walker.
Survivors include his wife, Jo Frances Little; his daughters, June Little, Junita Figueroa, Emily Walker Little; his sons, Jarry Allen Little and his wife Letty Little, and Tyler Joe Little; his stepsons, Doug Wilkins, Chris Wilkins, and Jesse Walker; grandchildren, Jenny Little, James Rex Little, Janessa Figueroa and Jaedan Fortenberry; his brother, Jimmy Little and wife Penny Little; and his sister, Mildred Gross; as well as all of his precious nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the national Alzheimer’s Association.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Sawey, Dr. Roman-Ashby and Dr. Sammel and all the dedicated nurses and staff at the VA hospital in Kerrville, Texas.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.