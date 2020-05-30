Cheryl “Cherri” Diane Bray Brown
Cherri was 65 years old at the time of her death. She lived in Harper, Texas – Gillespie County with her husband Wayne “Tiny” Brown of 15 years. Cherri passed away in San Antonio, Texas at a local hospital.
Services will be held on June 13, 2020 at 3 p.m., location undetermined at this time.
Cherri was born in San Mateo, California on August 27, 1954 and grew up in California.
Cherri was proceeded in death by her mother – Eleanora E. Crawford, father – Burl M. Bray, stepfather – Richard Crawford, step brother – Jeffery Crawford and stepson – DeWayne Brown
She is survived by:
Husband – Wayne(Tiny) Brown and stepmother – Patty Milbradt Bray
Children – Wood (Skip) H. Smith IV, Lisa A Smith-Marx, Kayla Brown-Stevens, Shae Brown-Ehlert, Trey Brown, Dawn Figaratto-Afagon and Gary Figaratto. Cheryl has 19 grandchildren.
Siblings: Katherine E. Powers, Martha J. Roff, Patricia J. Bray, Tamasa M. Brown, Richard Crawford, Kevin Crawford and Vernie L. Bray.
Cherri was the oldest of six children. As a child she was a girl scout and proud to have gone as high as she could in scouts. She learned many lessons that helped her in life. Cheryl took her role as the eldest seriously and helped raise her siblings while both of her parents worked.
After High School, she wanted to be a nurse and serve her country. Near the end of the Vietnam era, she joined the Navy and became a nurse. She served in the Navy until she had her son Skip. Then 2 years later she had her daughter Lisa.
After the military, Cherri continued her career working for different doctor offices.
In about the year 2004, Cherri moved to Kerrville to help take care of her father and stepmother. This is where she met Tiny. They were married on February 19, 2005 in Center Point, Texas and moved to Harper a few years later. She loved taking a ride with Tiny on his Harley to Lukenbach and the Three Sister’s . She also started a business making items out of old jeans and sold them at Trade Days in Fredericksburg. Cherri always made time for volunteering at the library and women’s auxiliary for the HVFD.
She loved being a mom to all her kids, even those she acquired through marriage, but her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren.
Kerrville Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.