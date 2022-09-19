Byron Warren
Byron Warren passed away in Kerrville on September 17, 2022.
A celebration of Byron’s life will be held at a future date.
Byron, a fourth generation Texan born in Waco on August 23, 1949, grew up and worked in Austin before retiring to Kerrville in 2006. Raised by a single working mother, Byron quickly learned how to be responsible for his own needs as well as the needs of others.
Starting at 14, he delivered the Austin American Statesman in the area around the University of Texas. He managed to get a driver’s license the next year, opening a new world of opportunities for work and wild adventures. Immediately after graduation from Reagan High School (Austin) in 1968, he enlisted in the Marines at the age of 18. This was the beginning of his lifelong dedication to public service that literally ended the day before his death when he attended a meeting at the VA hospital.
The Marines assigned Byron to 1st Marine Division, 1st Recon Battalion, and after advanced sniper training, shipped him to Vietnam. In Vietnam, he worked in seven-man teams that were dropped into the jungle for patrols that lasted several days. In August 1969, Byron was wounded when his team encountered heavy fire and was evacuated to Oakland Naval Hospital where he recovered.
Returning to Austin, he studied accounting at UT while working at the Veteran’s Administration. He became proficient in a new technology called electronic commerce, and for the next 40 years would assist the VA and later the Department of Treasury, in deployment of new computer-driven technologies throughout the U.S.
After retirement, Byron continued his public service including as an elected city councilman for the City of Buda, Austin Federal Credit Union Board, Military Order of the Purple Heart, VA Dogs of Texas, and Veterans of Foreign Wars (Fredericksburg).
Byron is survived by his wife of 47 years, Harriet Bergmann Warren, his sister, Cyndee Warren Thomas of Rising Star, Texas, and many friends.
Those wishing to honor Byron through a gift in his memory can make a donation to VA Dogs of Texas (www.vadogs.org ), Fredericksburg VFW Post 7105 Building Fund(https://vfwpost7105.com), or a charity of choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
