Mary Frances Rudasill
Mary Frances Rudasill, 99, of Kerrville, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 28, 2022 in her home with her family by her side.
Graveside services will be held Monday, August 29, 2022 at 4 p.m. at Nichols Cemetery with Justin Carpenter officiating.
She was born Mary Frances Jones on June 1, 1923 to Eldred and Frances Jones in San Antonio, Texas. Mary was a faithful and steadfast wife to her beloved husband, Robert H. “Rudy” Rudasill. They were married on January 15, 1944 in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, and enjoyed 67 years of adventures with their family before he passed away in 2011.
Mary was born in the Jones family home in San Antonio and grew up enjoying time with her parents, brothers, sisters, and cousins on the family dairy farm. She graduated from Edison High School in 1940, and then attended Draughon’s Business School. She first met Robert Rudasill at a dance in Rocksprings in 1939. During their courtship, they exchanged letters for several years before Rudy proposed.
After marrying, the newlyweds settled first in New Jersey then in Kentucky before returning to Texas. They welcomed three children over the next several years. Mary set up a comfortable home for her family and made numerous friends in the many places they lived over the years – San Benito, Carlsbad, New Mexico, Amarillo, Childress, Mustang, Oklahoma, San Antonio, and then retiring to Kerrville in 1983. Mary enjoyed spending lots of time with her grandchildren – morning Bible readings and prayer time, camping in Colorado, floating the river, and having tea parties in the basement. She was a woman who loved the Lord and was a true prayer warrior. She shared her wisdom, faith, and love of the Scriptures with everyone she met.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy; her parents, Eldred and Frances Jones; her siblings, Bernice and Arthur Nagel, Lucille and Clifton Holland, and Chuck Jones; as well as numerous family members. She was blessed with a large family and a long, happy life.
Survivors include her children, Edward and Joan Rudasill, Linda Coffee, and Don and Kay Rudasill; her brother, Gerald Jones; grandchildren, Chris Coffee; Lisa and Justin Carpenter; Robin Moore; Elaine and Jason Shutt; Renn and Charlie Riley; Kate and Michael Leidner; Jeff Thomas; and Lee and Lindsey Thomas; great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Connor, and Colton Coffee, Cole and Micah Carpenter, Marlee and Rylee Ortiz, Susanna, Elizabeth, Miriam, Cyrus, and Daniel Shutt; Kevin Thomas and wife Kirby; and Kaitlyn and Kennedy Thomas; son-in-law, Mike Coffee; her longtime friend and caregiver, Lucy Acevedo; and nieces and nephews, Gary and Sandy Nagel, Bruce and Darlene Nagel, David and Melita Holland, Janine and Morris Hullender, and Paul and Pat Holland.
Graveside services will be held Monday, August 29, 2022 at 4 p.m. at Nichols Cemetery with Justin Carpenter officiating.
Memorials may be given in lieu of flowers to the Walter Gomez Scholarship Fund of the Evangelical Mexican Missions – https://faithbaptist mission.org/emm/
The family wishes to extend our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to our dearest Lucy Acevedo and Maria Chapa, her longtime physician, Dr. Jim Young, and the many nurses and hospice caregivers who have taken care of our beloved Mom/Nana/Grandma for many years.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.