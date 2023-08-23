Cheryl Barbour
Surrounded by her children and loved ones, Cheryl Barbour slipped into peaceful and eternal sleep on August 20, 2023.
Cheryl was born on November 27, 1961, in Long Beach, California. In 1986 she moved cross country and found her forever home in Kerrville. During her 37 years in Kerrville, she developed deep, life-long friendships, found a community and career she loved, and raised her family.
Cheryl was a warm, caring, and loving person. She cared deeply for other people, including two generations of Kerrville’s children throughout a nearly 30-year career as the school nurse at the Tivy Upper Elementary School and B.T. Wilson campuses, and every year she eagerly anticipated the opportunity to care for “her” campers at the Texas Lions Camp. She loved Christmas. To her children’s occasional chagrin, each year she put up her Christmas tree on November 1, still laughed out loud even on her 5,000th watching of Christmas Vacation, and loved nothing more than baking holiday cookies with her beautiful granddaughters. Her impact on her community was never clearer than in her final days, when friends from near and far visited to share stories and remembrances of the support and love she extended to them throughout her life.
In death, she is rejoined with her beloved grandparents Laura and Harold Smith. Although devastated to have lost her so soon, her cherished memory will be forever carried by her children Justin (Ariana) Barbour and Lauren Wollney, granddaughters Kassidy, Anabel, Hannah, and Lillian, father James (Joyce) Barbour, mother Gloria Barbour, brother James Barbour, sister Michelle Cranford, her dear nieces and nephews Benjamin Cranford, Austin Cranford, Heather Schroeder, Lacey Thompson, and Chelsea Longmuir, husband Bobby Wooten, and her many other loved ones.
The family is finalizing arrangements for a celebration of Cheryl’s life, with details to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Texas Lions Camp in Cheryl’s honor.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
