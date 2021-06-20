We are having a great time seeing everyone’s sweet smiles and enjoying their happiness while they come back into the building. Our re-opening has been successful and it keeps improving every week.
The Physical Fitness Club, Yoga with Willie, Chair Yoga, Art classes, Ukuladies & Gents, Southwind Jam, Ping Pong, Party Bridge, Clogging, Creative Writing, and Mahjongg have all resumed and are welcoming new participants. Line Dancing started last week with more than 20 participants, and you should have heard the laughter. Come join in on the fun. Our volunteer groups; Card Recycling and Quilters are going full steam and are always happy to have new friends.
Thinking about traveling again and wondering what is trending with locations and procedures? Come see us on June 24 at 5 p.m. to hear Kathy Nesbitt, a local travel agent, share important information to get you started on the path of adventure. Dorothy and the Travel volunteers are planning lots of great trips around the state and country in 2022 including a few for the end of 2021. Be sure to check out our website or stop by to review our travel brochures and pick out your next adventure.
Please join us for lunch in the Friendship Café and enjoy great food and friendship. Anyone of any age can come have lunch. If you are 60 years or older and complete some paperwork for us, the meal is by donation. Otherwise, the meal is $8.
The Summer 2021 Catalog of classes and activities is full of fun, educational and physical opportunities for your participation. If you did not get one in the mail, stop by to pick one up, or visit our website. If you see something in the catalog you are interested in, please sign up online or give us a call.
The next DLI presentation, “Biblical Manuscript Encounter,” will be on June 22 at 6 p.m. at the Dietert Center. The Dynamic Learning Institute is exited to share great opportunities for knowledge, history, stories and great adventures. Sign up at www.clubed.net or give us a call at 792-4044.
Some of the Club Ed classes offered in June include: “Water Aerobics” on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, “Stress Free Painting in Watercolor” on Tuesdays, “Country Line Dancing” and “Texas Two-Step,” “Buying Your First Handgun” on June 24, “Estate Planning 101” on June 24, “Tai Chi” on Mondays beginning June 21, and “Bonsai, How do You Grow Them” on June 23.
A special thanks to our Club Ed Catalog Advertisers for hanging in there with us over the pandemic closure. Those awesome people include Aaron Plumbing Co, Alamo Hospice, Central Automotive, Judy Eychner-Century 21 The Hills Realty, Kerrville Daily Times, Zach Riffett-Edward Jones Investments, Kerr Konnect, New Century Hospice, Peterson Health, and Toni Caldwell-Realty Executives.
If you are looking for something to do with your spare time, consider a volunteer position at the Dietert Center. From one day or more a week to just a couple times a month, we have lots to choose from. Call Tony Ramos, 792-4044 x 250 for more information.
If you or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, June 16 – Chicken Spaghetti;
• Thursday, June 17 – Tuna Salad, Green Pea Salad & Cucumber Salad;
• Friday, June 18 – BBQ Beef on a Bun;
• Monday, June 21 – Chicken Strips with Gravy;
• Tuesday, June 22 – Smothered Beef Tips;
• Wednesday, June 23 – Herbed Baked Chicken with Cornbread Dressing.
Give us a call at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information.
