To the editor:
I read in absolute amazement and disgust the editorial on Tuesday, Election Day morning, the Kerrville Daily Times printed on a one-half page format the truly biased and attacking opinion of one voter about the knowledge of issues of Sonya Hooten, candidate for County Commission Precinct 2 (my precinct). By the way, a candidate endorsed by the former commissioner and the former Kerr County Sherriff which should speak volumes about her knowledge of the issues. This was printed without any opportunity for Mrs. Hooten to respond before polls opened. The KDT, by doing this, chose knowingly to try and influence the election. Where in any sense of fairness or integrity would this be acceptable journalism? Why would one single voter, obviously a Paces supporter, be allowed to have his opinion presented so boldly on election day. This is not about which candidate won or lost but about the KDT being a fair and unbiased newspaper. This is not even about the one voter’s opinion but the timing of such negative article on Sonya Hooten. Residents and voters in Kerrville certainly deserve better from the KDT. I look forward to hearing an explanation from the publisher and managing editor about how this was allowed to happen, but not sure I will.
– Michael Sigerman
Kerrville
