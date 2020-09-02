Dietert News – September 2, 2020

Due to COVID-19, the Dietert Center will continue to be closed to the general public until further notice. We will still continue to service our Meals on Wheels clients, Personal Alert Link units, Call Reassurance, and our Medical Lending program.
You might hear in the community that we are going to be closed until January and that is not true. We hope to be open very soon. In the meantime, we are starting to roll out a few classes and activities where we can assure health guidelines are being met.
If you review our new catalog and see a class you are interested in, just give us a call or sign up online. Based on the number of people registered, we might just be able to pull it off.
Unfortunately, some classes and activities might take longer to get started because it’s hard to social distance and keep everyone safe. Examples of those include Travel, Card Games and Dominos.
I think you can probably figure out which others might fit in to that category.
BUT…we still have GOOD NEWS! We started a Drive-Thru Friendship Café for seniors that are able to come pick up a hot lunch. The Friendship Café Drive Thru is open to any seniors in our community. You must be 60 plus years old to participate. If you currently have paperwork filled out, just come to the portico in the front of the building, stay in your car, and we will bring the meal to you. Dietert staff will be wearing a mask to assure your safety.
If you have not ever been to the center for lunch or your paperwork has expired, there will be a short form for you to complete. If you complete the paperwork, the meal is free, although a donation is always accepted. If you do not choose to complete the paperwork, the meal will be $8. The meal will include entrée, veggies, bread, milk and dessert.
Come see us Monday through Friday 11:30 – 12:30, then cross your fingers and make a wish that we can open very soon so everyone can come in to the dining room to visit with others.
Look at the great menu for the next week:
• Wednesday, Sept. 2 – Country Fried Steak w/gravy;
• Thursday, Sept. 3 – Smothered Pork Chop;
• Friday, Sept. 4 – Oven Baked Fish;
• Monday, Sept. 5 – We are closed for Labor Day, and;
• Tuesday, Sept. 6 – Grilled Sausage.
My feeling of gratitude for this week is for our seniors. During this pandemic, they have been at the forefront of what we do here at the Dietert Center. Whether it is participating in Meals on Wheels, Personal Alert Link, Call Reassurance, Medical Equipment Lending, Handyman services, Club Ed Activities and classes, our seniors are where our hearts and minds are every single day.
Thank you Dietert seniors for hanging in there during this troubled time and continuing to reach out to us for assistance and support. We are so grateful for you!
If you are a senior living alone, consider signing up for our free Call Reassurance program.
This program is set up to help make sure you are safe and well. All you do is call our office before 10 in the morning to let us know you are up and around. If we don’t hear from you, we start calling you. If we don’t get a hold of you, we call your contact person or neighbor to check on you. It’s okay if you need to leave for an appointment or travel, you just let us know so we aren’t waiting for your call. Give Nick Villanueva a call to sign up.
Our “Round to Remember” Golf Tournament on Sept. 12 at River Hill Country Club is filling up, but we still have sponsorship and team opportunities available. This tournament benefits our Dementia Care Advocates program which provides much-needed educational trainings and support groups for those experiencing cognitive changes, along with their loved ones and caregivers.
Please call us at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information.
