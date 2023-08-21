To the editor:
To the editor:
I enjoyed reading Ms. Rosa Lavender’s unbiased article relating to Harley David Belew’s multiple illegal transgressions as an adult within the State of Texas.
Since coming to light, Mr. Belew has continued with his rude, vulgar and offensive comments on his radio talk show, as well as when he speaks to small and large groups in Kerr County. He’s also demonstrated no remorse for his crime spree, which traumatized a North-Texas community, which was investigated, in part, by the formidable Texas Rangers.
We all know when the Texas Rangers become involved in an investigation the stakes are high and the gravity of the offense(s) are of a very serious nature. Mr. Belew has also failed to show remorse for failing to disclose his criminal felonies on paperwork he signed, under oath, and submitted when running for a Kerr County Commissioner elected position.
Mr. Belew and the misguided mob supporting him claim he was only 17 years old, and in their biased far right-wing minds this is nothing more than members of the Democratic Party targeting Mr. Belew for his firebrand image of ultra-right politics.
Mr. Belew is not a victim.
Texas has prosecuted 17-year-old adults for many years, and rightfully so. Most men at 17 sign up for the U.S. military at this age, often straight out of high school. Others at 17 have been studying hard for a myriad of tests and applying themselves for the highly-respectable pursuit of university studies.
Apparently, Mr. Belew ignored the aforementioned noble pursuits and elected to pursue a crime spree, for which he shockingly avoided time in a Texas penitentiary.
It is doubtful Mr. Belew has ever disclosed his criminal past to perspective employers, although the entertainment industry is rife with his type.
We can only hope and pray Harley David Belew is permanently removed from his position of trust, as his deportment has been a discrace and black eye to the hard-working decent citizens of Kerr County.
– Elaine “Lanny” Gorsky
Kerrville
