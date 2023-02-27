by Dr. Charlie McCormick
Schreiner University President
February can be a dreadfully cruel month. For many of us, it is dark outside when we arrive at work, and it is dark when we leave work to head back home.
And February can be so cold, too. Ice, snow, and freezing temperatures take special delight in visiting this month. We yearn for the light and warmth of the sun and are glad that February is the shortest month. But all of the discomfort does make for a pretty good reason to snuggle up on a couch with someone you love – so perhaps it is entirely fitting that February is the month for Valentine’s Day.
Valentine’s Day has become so widely celebrated and commercialized that it is impossible to know exactly how and where its traditions first emerged. The most popular origin story for the holiday is that it grew out of the exceedingly entertaining Roman festival Lupercalia.
During this festival season – if the stories are true – wanton licentiousness was the order of the day. Rituals using the symbolism of wolves abounded throughout the festival, and we believe the activities were meant to encourage, or magically ensure, fertility in all things (human and agricultural alike) that had been dormant throughout the winter.
The name of the holiday is widely contested, too, since there appear to have been many potential namesakes across time and space. The most likely Valentine was a third-century Roman citizen who was martyred for refusing to give up the principles of his Christian faith.
In particular, he facilitated secret marriages in defiance of the emperor’s decree that outlawed marriage so that young men of fighting age could not receive exemptions from conscription into the military. The date on which Valentine was executed? February 14th – or so the story goes.
But it is Esther Howland, a student at Mt. Holyoke College in the late 1840s, who probably deserves the most credit for making Valentine’s Day the experience it is today.
She created beautiful sentimental messages on high-quality paper that she trimmed with lace, and she marketed these cards wherever she could.
Estimates are that she netted – in 1850 – more than $100,000 a year in sales. And her legacy continues today.
Regardless of its origin, isn’t it delightful to have a holiday that asks us to express love with wild abandon – giving our loved ones cards, chocolates, jewelry, and (for some of us) foot rubs? Shame on us for carving out only one day for the holiday. Perhaps this year, we might consider spreading the love out for a while longer yet.
Here is one way to do it: fall in love all over again with your Schreiner University. Come to campus and see a softball or baseball game this spring. Have a hotdog and some nachos and listen to the crack of the bat on a beautiful afternoon.
Come to one of our Flag is Up theater productions or join us for a band or choir concert before the academic year ends. Join us in April for the Academic Showcase and hear about the original research our students are conducting. And do not miss this year’s Spring Concert on the front lawn of campus.
Kolby Cooper is the headliner at 9:30 a.m., but I can’t wait to hear our Schreiner Security Officer, the extraordinary SK (Srinivas Koumounduri), on his sitar at noon.
And Schreiner students Shane Stumpf and Justin Gallegos perform at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. respectively. Or maybe just walk over to the Trailhead some evening. Jeremy has a cold drink waiting on you at TBG; Bill has a great performer lined up for the stage that night; and Vencino’s is serving food out of their truck so good that you’ll go back for more. And bring your sweetie with you. It’s hard to find a better date night in Kerrville than the Trailhead.
This is the time of year when the natural world is about to wake up again. How can we not all feel fecund in this environment? One of my very favorite quotes that I’ve committed to memory and that I come back to often at this time of year is from Thomas Evans: “Hush, listen, the World is alive.” There is a deep truth and promise in this sentiment when it’s February in Texas, and you’re in love, and you’re enjoying the Trailhead.
February may have its own brand of cruelty, but there’s a lot to love about it, too. Come to campus and let us show you what we mean.
