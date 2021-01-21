To the editor:
I am reminded of the adage "the squeaky wheel gets the grease." I think it's about time our leaders became that squeaky wheel. All we've heard about why shots aren't being given is because we are being told we don't have the vaccine.
Why don't we have the vaccine? San Antonio is already giving the immunizations to their second tier. We haven't finished our first tier yet. To me it seems as though the judge, county commissioners, city manager, and mayor need to start squeaking.
Get in some faces and find out. Quit worrying about low-income housing, and companies coming to Kerrville, and focus on the needs of the people first and what we need at this time. That's what you were elected to do and what you're being paid to do. I guess this should have been expected allowing bureaucrats instead of medical professionals to handle such an important issue. They have no idea how to handle this. I know it could have been handled in a more proficient manner. WHEN will we get it? GET some answers. Not the usual blather. And, get the phone system going to call for appointments. All we've heard is "it's in the works." Just think of all the appointments that could have been made by this time.
– Ken Pinkham
Kerrville
