Paxton offers tips to deal with post-storm utility bills

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his Consumer Protection Division are warning Texans to be aware of energy price hikes and offers tips to protect yourself from excessive and potentially unlawful charges after the recent winter weather storm:
• Turn off autopay on utility bills and review each bill prior to paying.
• If you have trouble reading or understanding your bill, please visit the Office of Public Utility Counsel.
• If you would like to file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General, visit their online complaint form: http://txoag.force.com/CPD OnlineForm.
Price-gougers may be required to reimburse consumers and may be held liable for civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation with an additional penalty of up to $250,000 if the affected consumers are elderly. You can learn more about the consumer complaint process here: https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/consumer-protection/file-consumer-complaint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.