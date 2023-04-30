To the editor:
The Center Point VFD will always be there for the citizens who live in the fire district and the citizens in the fire districts around our fire district that we help serve.
No matter how we are called, we serve; from structure fires, wildland fires, vehicle wrecks, vehicle fires, swift water rescues, vertical rescues, to medical assists.
We’re there for fire prevention week and career day at CPISD, delivering water when a water well goes dry, or helping to educate on burn-brush piles or controlled burns. We can’t forget about that salute from the VFD on that special birthday with a little drive-by parade, or escorting the kids from CPISD going to state competitions with extra-special send offs. And we get cats out of trees.
Even by doing all these things, we are always ready to respond to an emergency if we need to. We have never had an unanswered call. When we help with control burns or brush piles, we have a plan if an emergency call goes out. We have 37 active volunteer firefighters, two stations, two engines, three water tenders, five brush trucks and one UTV. We help everyone in our district, including ranchers burning off fields, homeowners burning brush piles and doing control burns, even developers burning brush piles. To sum up, we will always help our citizens in every way we can, but we always have a plan in effect while we are helping.
In Eagle Ridge Subdivision we helped burn about 15 brush-piles. We helped educate on some of the bad areas and things to look for. We helped with giving weather reports and fire weather reports. We had two trucks for around six hours on standby to help if needed, with four firefighters there. We had one truck come out for about an hour with two firefighters. The developers have two fire trucks that they use and have crews on hand at a burn. We helped one day until their trucks arrived.
We have a plan if a call goes out. One truck would stay on Eagle Ridge, and the other two trucks would respond to the call, with the rest of the fire department.
All the help that we provided, we would do for everyone in our district.
– Chief Charles Holt
Center Point VFD
