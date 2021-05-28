One more week. It is really happening. It is what we have been waiting for. The doors are unlocking and the Dietert Center will open again on June 1. All classes, groups, and activities will resume along with our indoor Friendship Café.
I am so ready to shout it from the rooftop (still going to happen) and we are so looking forward to seeing everyone.
In the meantime, if you need anything, give us a call or just knock on the front door.
For those community members that have been participating in our drive-through meal pickup, we hope that you will park, come in to eat, visit with us, and hopefully meet up with some old friends or make some new ones.
With all the high school and college graduations happening in our area, especially for my awesome nephew, Garrett, I want to remind everyone that learning never ends. Regardless of our age and current situation in our life, we should always be willing and able to learn new things. In fact, I sat in on some very detailed accounting webinars with our CPA this week and believe me, my brain had to open up another compartment to store those facts. Thank you to our accounting friends for helping us learn and be prepared for changes coming in the future.
The Dietert Club Ed program is the Hill Country’s largest community education program with more than 100 educational classes annually and we look forward to having you experience something new or just brush up on those things you like to keep fresh in your mind.
The Summer 2021 Catalog of classes and activities has arrived. If you did not get one in the mail, stop by to pick one up, or visit our website. We are planning that all will be well in June and feel confident that our classes and activities will run as scheduled. If something in the catalog interests you, go ahead and sign up online or give us a call.
Be sure to attend the DLI kickoff event on June 3 at 6 p.m. at Schreiner University. The Dynamic Learning Institute is excited to open with a presentation from the Symphony of the Hills – The Heartbeat of the Texas Hill Country. There are still seats available so reserve your space soon, as tickets will be limited. Sign up at www.clubed.net or give us a call at 792-4044.
The “Changes, Challenges and Choices – Early Stage Memory Loss Class” will start up on Tuesday, June 15 for five sessions. This class will be limited to eight participants, so sign up soon to reserve your spot (we only have four seats left). This is a great class if you’ve been recently diagnosed with early stage memory loss or cognitive impairment. You and your care partner will learn skills to better understand this condition and give you great tools to cope and manage life in a positive atmosphere of caring and compassion.
Some of the classes being offered in June are: “Water Aerobics” on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays beginning June 1, “Stress Free Painting in Watercolor” on Tuesdays beginning June 1 as well, “Done in a Day Art” on June 5, “Country Line Dancing and Texas Two-Step” on Wednesdays beginning June 9, “Elder Law & Medicaid for Long Term Care” on June 10. Please check the catalog for other options.
If you or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program.
Our drive-thru Friendship Café is currently open for lunch Monday through Friday 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are 60 years or older, stop by to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is by donation. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, May 26 – Swedish Meatballs with Fluffy Rice;
• Thursday, May 27 – Smoked Sausage with Peppers & Onions;
• Friday, May 28 – Baked Ham with Sweet Potatoes;
• Monday, May 31 – Closed for Memorial Day;
• Tuesday, June 1 – Meatloaf with Brown Gravy (This is a favorite for opening day);
• Wednesday, June 2 – Herb Baked Chicken.
Please give us a call at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
