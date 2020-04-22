Schreiner University: Another chapter yet to be told

Throughout time and across space, humans have told stories about the end: when it will occur, whom it involves, and how it all plays out.
In this time of COVID-19, there have been many, many moments of brilliance and sweet delight to be sure, but there also have been too many moments that felt like we were all in a mythic account of the end. Perhaps there is something to learn from these stories.
Most people have some familiarity with the Norse tradition of Ragnarok or “the doom of the gods.” In accounts of this moment (which is set in mythic time: both the past and the future), the end arrives as a result of warfare among the gods and not due to the actions of humans.
The annihilation is total: Fenrir, the wolf, devours Odin; Thor slays Fenrir; Thor and the Midgard Serpent destroy each other; the monster dog, Garm, and Tyr kill each other; and Loki and Heimdall lose their lives in battle against each other. All of the worlds are destroyed, and both those who started the end and those who did not are caught up in the destruction.
Some stories of the end are much more personal in nature. For example, in Ovid’s account of the Roman myth of Adonis, Venus (who is known as Aphrodite in the Greek tradition) encounters Adonis as a young man and is immediately smitten with him. Eager to spend time with him, she takes him hunting. Venus encourages him to stick to small prey, but he recklessly pursues big game instead and is gored to death by a boar. In the final scene of the story and in her deep grief, Venus sprinkles nectar over the blood of the departed Adonis.
And in a collection of ancient Egyptian stories called the Pyramid Texts, we learn about the end as it relates to power and rule. Osiris is the presumptive king of Egypt and prepares to take his father’s throne. His brother, Seth, disputes this claim and challenges Osiris to several battles. Ultimately, Seth prevails and tramples and drowns his brother, effectively ending Osiris’s quest for the throne. The story ends with Osiris’s sister-consort, Isis, seeking out and gathering up the torn pieces of Osiris’s body.
Stories of the end are a difficult genre with which to engage given the death and destruction so often at their core. But all humans have told these stories, over and over again, in a thousand different ways. We tell them, I think, because fundamentally we are expressive creatures who use stories to make our experience of the world. And because we are expressive creatures, we tell them to scare each other and feel, together, the terror of our fragile existence. No doubt we also tell them because these stories, within their narrative contexts, provide us a way to control our fragility and powerlessness. We tell them because we want to understand and see meaning in what otherwise can seem—on the worst of days—an absurd existence.
But we also tell them because humans are fundamentally creatures of hope. Here is the interesting thing we learn by looking at all of these end stories as a whole and not as individual tales: the end is never the end. With the help of Anubis and Thoth, Isis is able to preserve the body of Osiris, and he becomes the first mummy and the ruler of the underworld. When Venus’s ritual sprinkling of nectar over the blood of Adonis is complete, the anemone flower sprouts forth, and it continues to bloom year after year after year. And after the utter destruction of Ragnarok? The world rises again out of the water, fair and green. The end is never the end, though dark and worrisome and painful it may be for some time.
We are not living an end-story at this moment, but these stories remind that us there is another chapter yet to be told in every story that we tell. I, for one, am looking forward to the moment we turn to that page.
