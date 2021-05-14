What a beautiful May we have had so far. I hope all the moms had a great day on Sunday. I know I did. Whether fun or rest, it was much-needed.
Please remember to seek out your senior family members, friends, and neighbors for “Older Americans Month” and ask to hear a special story about their life. If you have a chance, send me a sample of your conversation. I love to hear about their experiences, successes and even the difficulties they might have had. Those experiences built resilience in their lives, and from that we can surely become stronger individually, and in turn impact our community in a positive way.
The Summer 2021 Catalog is hitting mailboxes right now. We see light at the end of the tunnel and hope that all will be well in June so that our classes and activities will run as scheduled. If you see something in the catalog you are interested in, please go ahead and sign up online or give us a call.
Our building is still currently closed for full regular programming right now, but if you need anything, give us a call or just knock on the front door to see how we can help with Meals on Wheels, Friendship Café Drive Thru, Medical Equipment Lending, Personal Alert Link units, or our Call Reassurance program.
I am almost ready to shout it from the rooftop that we are back open for full time activities, classes, and groups. Give us a couple more weeks to prepare for the celebration. We are looking forward to seeing everyone soon.
Mark your calendars for the DLI kickoff event on June 3 at 6 p.m. at Schreiner University. The Dynamic Learning Institute is excited to open with a presentation from the Symphony of the Hills – The Heartbeat of the Texas Hill Country. Reserve your seat for this free event, as tickets will be limited. Sign up at www.clubed.net or give us a call at 792-4044.
Some of the classes being offered in June, and I am pretty confident they are going to get started are: “Water Aerobics” on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays beginning June 1, “Stress Free Painting in Watercolor” on Tuesdays beginning June 1 as well, “Done in a Day Art” on June 5, “Country Line Dancing and Texas Two-Step” on Wednesdays beginning June 9, “Elder Law and Medicaid for Long Term Care” on June 10, “Medicare 101-What it’s all About!” on June 14, and “This Old Clock” June 3-24 on Thursdays. Please check the catalog for other possible options.
“Changes, Challenges and Choices – Early Stage Memory Loss Class” will start up on Tuesday, June 15 for five sessions. This class will be limited to eight participants, so sign up soon to reserve your spot. This is a great class if you’ve been recently diagnosed with early stage memory loss or cognitive impairment. You and your care partner will learn skills to better understand this condition and give you great tools to cope and manage life in a positive atmosphere of caring and compassion.
If you or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program. Our amazing volunteers help us deliver the meals and best of all, they also offer a warm smile and social interaction that so many people need right now.
Our drive-thru Friendship Cafe is open for lunch Monday through Friday 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are 60 years or older, stop by to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is by donation. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, May 12 – Chicken Salad and Green Pea Salad;
• Thursday, May 13 – Salmon Patty;
• Friday, May 14 – Oriental Cherry Chicken;
• Monday, May 17 – Teriyaki Chicken;
• Tuesday, May 18 – Meatloaf with Creole Sauce, and;
• Wednesday, May 19 – Fish Taco with Cilantro Lime Coleslaw.
Give us a call at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
