Things are getting scary out there folks. I keep reading articles on how to survive in a crisis, and I’ve done some serious thinking about what really matters to me. Maybe my words here are striking a nerve. Are you doing some soul searching of your own? I mean seriously, what really matters to you? How would you survive in a crisis and what items in your household would you guard with your life?
Trying to be proactive, I’ve decided to make my list, and I thought I’d share it with you as you make your own preparations for the next pandemic or Armageddon, or whatever is coming that folks keep warning us about.
Granted, my list may be a little different than yours, but this is all about survival, folks. You’ve got to learn to think outside the box.
Not to be Captain Obvious here, but my first item sort of goes without saying; A-1 Steak Sauce.
Now you probably already have a bottle or maybe even two in your refrigerator right now, but take caution here. Since the glass bottle is the same color as the sauce, you never really know how much is left. Heck, the bottle itself is heavy from the thick walls of the glass container, therefore it always appears that there is more sauce than you think. Many is the time when I thought I had an ample supply only to find out to my own horror, after tipping it up over my boneless ribeye, that what I actually had was less than 1 cc.
I don’t know why Heinz sells their sauce in ampules, but don’t be fooled by this breach of marketing ethics. I realize that buying a bigger container will cost more than a bottle of perfume for your wife, but think about priorities. Your wife doesn’t really need more perfume, and if she does, just let her use steak sauce. She’ll smell great.
The second item is perfect for scaring off would be robbers and thieves. I would imagine that there will be a lot of looting during a crisis and so you are going to need this: It’s one of those waving inflatable tubes that looks like a giant skinny man flopping around. I realize this may seem like a waste of resources, but let’s be honest, those inflatable guys with the perpetual smile and googly eyes freak me out.
Honestly, who’s going to try and rob a house with one of those things flopping all over the place.
You will also need some items to provide entertainment. We have a pair of those garden gloves with digging claws on the end just for this purpose.
I don’t know where or how we got them. Heck, we don’t even have a garden. However, we’ve learned that they are great fun to run around and chase your dog with, and if you wear them in the front yard, that and the inflatable guy will be a major deterrent to anyone intending harm to your family.
Put them on your garden gnome statues. Did I mention garden gnomes? You should be collecting garden gnomes anyway. A legion of garden gnomes in your yard, and no one will mess with you.
The next item on the list is more common ... coffee filters. They’re good for wiping up messes, dusting your TV and greasing a pan. They even make good face masks during a pandemic when you’re in a pinch. Trust me on this. They also make decent filters for making coffee.
The last item on my brief list is clever, and I don’t mind taking a little credit for the idea.
It’s pickle flavored cotton candy. Believe it or don’t, but you can actually purchase this stuff on the internet. Some people think it’s a big joke and that’s why it’s so cheap, but follow me here.
When the whole world is starving and knocking on your door for food, just show them the pickle flavored cotton candy and tell them that is all you have.
Most won’t even think it’s edible and will leave you alone, but surprisingly, it has a lot of carbohydrates, and as long as you keep it sealed in a bag, it will last forever. This is survival folks, and taste is a luxury you may not be able to afford.
Anyway, start making your list, and let me know what items you would include. Don’t worry about food, water and shelter. Everyone will have that stuff and you can use your garden gnomes as currency to purchase their overstock.
Have a great week.
