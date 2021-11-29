To the editor:
Gratitude. A simple word with not-so-simple implications, especially at this time of year. While many families are counting their blessings, some of us are subtracting. We are minus one at the Thanksgiving table, unless we count an uninvited “guest” who shows up and brings us down.
He’s huge, Grief. He hovers over our minus-one table and swallows the air we breathe. He circles around our home, his presence troubling everyone, right down to the family dog. It’s not like we can simply ask him to leave. Right? What are we to do? We say Grace is what we do.
“Heavenly Spirit, give us sustenance and guide us as we navigate this holiday season without our loved ones. Bless this meal, restore our strength and give energy to our bereaved souls. At this difficult time, we give thanks for our family to uplift us, for rest to bring us ease and for homes where memories linger. We offer our thanks for these. Amen.”
Another thing we might do is join a grief group. Our Hill Country communities have several support groups, many for widows and widowers and one uniquely devoted to parents who have lost a child. The Compassionate Friends, an international organization with a local presence, provides comfort, hope and support for families experiencing the death of a son or daughter, a brother or sister, or a grandchild.
This month’s gathering is timely, the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Compassionate Friends meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in Ryan Hall, First Presbyterian Church, 800 Jefferson St. There are no strangers at TCF meetings - only friends you have not yet met.
