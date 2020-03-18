Community support for our Meals on Wheels “March for Meals” celebration last week was awesome. With Proclamations of support from the Kerr County Commissioners and the Kerrville City Council Members, we started the week feeling so proud of what we do.
Then, the icing on the cake was the community members that came for a ride-a-long in order to experience the wonderful daily interaction with our homebound seniors. Thank you, Sue Tiemann, Dietert Board Member, Mayor Bill Blackburn, Councilwoman Delayne Sigerman, County Commissioner Don Harris, Sheriff Department Representative Eli Garcia, and our City Airport Manager Mary Rohrer for spending your valuable time with us. In fact, Commissioner Harris liked it so much the first day that he came back and did it again the next day. What a great opportunity for all to see what goes into delivering more than 5,500 meals per month to those in need. The week also included daily breakfast treats to thank our volunteers. We are so blessed and honored to provide this service for our community.
Okay, now to that nasty COVID-19 virus. The health and safety of our senior community is a shared responsibility and one that we take very seriously. Due to increasing concerns of the virus, we have CANCELLED all in-house programs, dining room meals, classes and activities with exception of Meals on Wheels for this week. The center will remain staffed to assist with PAL and Medical Equipment Lending. We feel it is our responsibility to protect our at-risk population by limiting interaction at this time.
The Dietert Center will continue to seek guidance from city, county and state health professionals to assure we are current with information about COVID-19 recommendations. Please continue to check our website (dietertcenter. org) or our Facebook page for updates.
Our Meals on Wheels program WILL continue to deliver meals to our homebound seniors during this time. We will not let our clients be without much-needed nutrition. We have been proactive and have ordered additional shelf-stable food packs and extra frozen meals in order to assure that we have plenty to deliver to our Dietert friends. Whether it is daily deliveries or several meals in one day will depend on the status of this virus, and recommendations from the health officials.
Our Meals on Wheels volunteers who are vulnerable to this virus are asked to let Bethanie and Linnette know so that we can provide substitutes for your routes. Staff and volunteers are prepared to step in and help get them delivered, so don’t risk your health and wellbeing at this time.
As with all other things we are hearing these days, most of all please be vigilant in washing your hands and keeping your hands off of your face. As with any illness, if you are showing signs of fever and cough, please stay home to recover.
Once again, we will continue to monitor the resources we have available and will update you at the center, our website, and on our Facebook page if the need arises. Stay healthy, my friends.
Please call 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information.
