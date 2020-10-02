Schreiner University: We will conquer this moment

Schreiner University President
Sometime in late May or early June the line was drawn. I can’t go back and identify who drew it, but seemingly overnight, the national narrative began pushing the decisions of individual colleges and universities into one of two extreme positions on each side of the line. One of these positions might best be characterized as the position of righteousness.
Those schools electing to remain closed to in-person instruction this fall were moved to this position and declared the champions of public health and responsible citizenship. The other position might best be characterized as the position of self-interest. Those schools electing to open to in-person instruction this fall were moved to this position and declared to be concerned exclusively with their economic bottom line. Of course, the vast majority of colleges and universities made neither hasty nor uncomplicated decisions as they labored over what the fall semester would and should look like.
Most of us believed that to give in and hide from the virus was counter to our missions of seeking truth, solving problems, and transmitting culture.
At the same time, most of us believed that it would be impossible to deny the potential threat of the virus and continue on exactly as we always had. In other words, while the pundits attempted to simplify and sort our decisions into two opposed positions, we dealt with the complications and nuances of trying to live and responsibly operate between them.
Another line was drawn later in the summer, and another dominate narrative arose dividing the re-opening strategies of colleges into those guided by science and those guided by politics and popular opinion. Once again, underlying the narrative was the subtext that there is a very simple way to approach the situation with one set of principles right and the other wrong.
The reality, again, is much more complicated. Candidly, we are still learning which evidence is relevant and important and what the evidence that we can document actually means in terms of public health. If you look at the Campus Safety Protocols on Schreiner’s website, you will see that we updated this document as recently as Sept. 9. We will continue to update the document as we get new—and better informed—materials from the CDC, the state, and local health professionals.
At Schreiner, we continue to wear our masks; we continue to create socially-distanced spaces within classrooms, common areas, and residence halls; and we engage in weekly surveillance testing of students and employees. During the last four weeks of surveillance testing, no one has tested positive for COVID-19, and our very human desire to uncomplicate the situation rears its head again.
For half of the Schreiner community, our test results mean we should be free now to unburden ourselves from safety restrictions. For the other half, these results mean that what we are doing is working, and we should relax nothing. The complicated reality is that COVID-restriction-fatigue is real, and we all must find ways to have moments of normalcy. But the reality is also that COVID is a marathon and not a horse race, and we must learn to live with ongoing restrictions for some unspecified amount of time.
The nuances and the complications are many, and we do ourselves no favors by trying to erase these or by simplifying the situation in which we find ourselves. Which is not the same as saying that our attempt to walk through this time and place is not extraordinarily frustrating. It is frustrating—and some days maddening—to students, to faculty, to staff, to the community that would like to visit campus, and to me. I don’t think any of us like wearing a mask. None of us like keeping our distance from each other. None of this is simple or easy. We are learning as we go, and we will make mistakes at each step of the way. But as an institution committed to fostering critical thinking, we won’t make the mistake of uncomplicating our present moment. We will conquer this moment, instead, by listening to the experts, remaining nimble in our responses, and refusing to believe that the simplest or most convenient answer is necessarily correct.
