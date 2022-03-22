For my readers who are tilted in the direction of math and science, to you aeronautical engineering geeks who were perpetually bullied when you were in grade school, and for you craftsmen, who are afraid to admit that you have actually been to Hobby Lobby (and liked it), this is your moment to shine.
For the aforementioned types, spring is more than just baseball fields, picnics or smelling roses outside. Why even go outside, when you can do what God put you on this earth for ... to make the perfect pinewood derby car?
That’s right my friends, this is our time to show the world what we are made of. I’m a total pinewood derby nerd, and I’m proud of it.
If you don’t know what I’m talking about, I’m not surprised. The population of pinewood derby guys is limited to a very small percentage of kids (ages 7-10), and fathers of kids (ages 7-10) who enjoy acting like they are still ages 7-10.
Every year at the start of spring, we hold a pinewood derby where we race our little cars, display our showmanship, and talk about geeky subjects like quantified harmonics, the physics of friction and wind resistance relative to weight distribution. Personally, I’ve aged out of the demographic. My youngest son, Gideon, has reached teenager status, and therefore his interests have skewed in other directions. He’ll come back to it, though, when he has a kid of his own.
Pinewood derby races are still popular with Cub Scout packs, church AWANA programs, and other elementary youth organizations. Each kid gets a package containing a block of wood, four wheels, four axles, and usually some sort of decals. The idea is to build a car with these parts that can be raced on a downhill track with 4-5 other cars at the same time.
The car can weigh no more than five ounces, and there are categories for original design, showmanship, and creativity.
Now, the novice dad and child might think all they have to do is cut out an appealing shape in the wood, stick the wheels on the axles and glue them into the little slots on the bottom of the car. Voila. Lets go race.
In fact, that’s what I thought when my oldest son and I entered our “sharkmobile,” a gray and white car with a hammerhead and even a fin glued to the top.
I don’t mind telling you that we were immensely proud of our creation, and as we sauntered into the gymnasium where the derby was held, it was hard to be humble. Oh, how naive and misguided we were. Among the participants in those days were the Pruitt kids. Their father, Chandler Pruitt, was educated as an architect from Texas Tech University.
His actual job, as a camp director, was just to get the suckers to think he had no experience in such matters, and we too were mistaken by the ruse. If the Pruitt cars could be likened to paintings, they would have been Van Goghs or Monets.
Indeed, one started out in the shape of an eagles head, morphing into a rippling American flag at the rear, and the other car was a cute little weenie dog riding in a bubble bathtub while scrubbing his back. Not only were they off the scale in creative design, but they were fast.
While “sharkmobile” finished each contest with run-of-the-mill times, the Pruitt cars smoked the also-rans race after race by a good three feet. I began to realize that there was something fishy going on in the dog-eat-dog world of pinewood competition.
Now, I know what you’re thinking. Where are the kids in all of this and how have we turned the childhood joy of a friendly simple sport into a juvenile display of bad sportsmanship? Indeed, that’s what I used to think too. At least until I started researching the science of pinewood derby racing, and armed with this new knowledge, I vowed revenge over these pompous “know it all” fathers who, in my opinion, were raising contentious and pugnacious children.
The next year, my daughter was also old enough to submit a car in the derby, and so we entered “A Cinderella Story,” a car made into the shape of a glass slipper, and “Survival Tool,” a car designed to look like a Swiss Army Knife complete with fold out blades and a little utility saw.
The axles had been polished on a high-speed jeweler’s lathe, and bathed in graphite lubricant. The tires had been microscopically balanced to reduce chatter friction and both cars were harmonically tuned to stay straight when rolling on the track.
Weights were added so that each car registered legally at weigh-in at 4.99 ounces. If you are thinking that I had gone to the dark side for not allowing my own children to be involved in the creation of each of their cars, you are sorely mistaken. They got to pick the paint colors (as long as the slipper car was an opaque metallic, and the knife car was some shade of red with no hints of orange or blue).
They also got to carry their own cars the whole time, and I taught them how to “cradle” their cars with their palms so they wouldn’t touch the wheels in between races.
In the end, I still don’t think we ever knocked the Pruitt kids off the podium. Once we reached the pinnacle of competition, the dads and grandfathers who had the knack started holding workshops so the other dads and kids could join the fun, and everyone began the derby on equal footing so to speak.
Every child without the benefit of a father was assigned a mentor so that all would feel supported and cheered for and it really has become an enjoyable experience for everyone.
It is, after all, really about the kids, and getting parents and mentors involved with their education and teaching them a thing or two is just the icing on the cake.
Get your kids in a youth program that holds pinewood derby races and you’ll see what I mean. See you at the track.
