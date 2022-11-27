To the editor:
Thank You Kerr County Voters!
The Community Supporting Kerr County PAC were proud to represent Propositions A-B-C to the Voters of Kerr County.
We thank all Kerr County voters for showing up to the polls.
Kerr County citizens will benefit tremendously from our new Animal Control Facility.
We will still need to address the challenges with the Courthouse, West Kerr Annex, storage, tax office and Hill Country Youth Event Center Indoor Arena.
We have all the confidence in the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court to reevaluate these needs and propose funding solutions in the coming months.
I can't express enough gratitude to the Citizen Capital Improvement Planning Committee and the Community Supporting Kerr County PAC for their relentless dedication and effort.
A special Thank You to all our donors, volunteers, employers and family members who supported us through this election. God bless Kerr County.
– Todd Bock
Chairman,
Community Supporting
Kerr County PAC
