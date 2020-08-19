Dietert News – August 19, 2020

Due to COVID-19, the Dietert Center will continue to be closed to the general public until further notice. We will still continue to service our Meals on Wheels clients, Personal Alert Link units, Call Reassurance, and our Medical Lending program.
My feeling of gratitude for this week is for our awesome volunteers. They have been so dedicated during this pandemic to assure that our seniors are loved and cared for. Whether it is helping in the kitchen to prepare the food for our MOW meals, delivering those meals to our homebound seniors, providing required assessments for the program, or doing handyman jobs for those seniors in need, we couldn’t do what we do without you. Thank you, Dietert volunteers, for hanging in there during this troubled time and for putting others ahead of yourselves. We are so grateful for you. It is so important for us to share these things that make us feel grateful because it certainly reaffirms it in our own heart and soul.
Speaking of volunteers, one of our special ladies celebrated her 98th birthday this weekend. Up until the second round of CV-19 closures, she was still delivering Meals on Wheels for Dietert every week. This past Sunday, Bethanie, Waverly and I adorned my car with lots and lots of “MOW driver” magnetic signs for a drive by birthday celebration for her. When I say adorned, I mean it. We had to turn around a couple times for ones that decided they didn’t like the drive, but we made it to her house for the celebration. Meeting up with other MOW volunteers, Darlene and Judie, and friends from her church, we all serenaded her with Happy Birthday and lots of air hugs. What an amazing lady so full of grace and love. I was able to share a delivery day with her a few months ago and I will hold that day in my heart forever. I am grateful for the opportunity to experience her pure joy for life and her willingness to put others above herself. Thank you, Margie, for giving me a great feeling of gratitude this week.
Our “Round to Remember” Golf Tournament on Sept. 12 at River Hill Country Club is coming together. Once again, our community is so great about helping out our seniors. Schreiner University has signed up to be our lunch sponsor, Embrace Hospice will make sure your cold beverages are available as a Beverage Cart sponsor, New Century Hospice and Ken Stoepel Ford will get the competition going for the Closest to the Pin sponsorships. We still have sponsorship opportunities available and plenty of room for teams. If you are a golfer, don’t stay cooped up right now as we will be following CDC guidelines and some fresh air will do everybody some good.
This tournament benefits our Dementia Care Advocates program which provides much needed educational trainings and support groups for those experiencing cognitive changes along with their loved ones and caregivers. Caring for a loved one with dementia requires special support. Living with the changes and challenges of cognitive impairment and memory loss needs compassionate support for both you and your care partner. The Dietert Center is committed to making sure that these classes and support groups continue, especially during this pandemic. It is needed now, more than ever.
If you would like to support the tournament or our Dementia Care Advocates program by sponsorship or contribution, there are many options available. Please check out the event information on our website, www.dietertcenter. org or give Tara LaMontia a call at 792-4044.
Our new Fall Club Ed catalog is in the mail. Dorothy has worked hard to come up with some new classes and hopefully, if CV-19 goes away, they will all happen. In the meantime, go ahead and sign up for classes and cross your fingers. You will see that some activities may be on hold for now, but continue to watch this column for more information about start dates.
If you, or someone you know (over the age of 60) needs meals delivered, please call Bethanie Miller or Linnette Shine, our MOW Coordinators at 896-8117 for more information.
Please call us at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information.
