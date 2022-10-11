What do we do when those around us are agitated, aggressive, argumentative or angry? Our response and words are critical in times like these, and the Bible tells us there is great power in our words.

Proverbs 18:21 (TPT) states, “Your words are so powerful that they will kill or give life, and the talkative person will reap the consequences.”

