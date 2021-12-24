by Cindy Anderson
Native Plant Society of Texas
Texas is a large, diverse state and plants that work for one region may not always be the best choice in a different region. The Native Plant Society of Texas created the N.I.C.E. Native Plant Partners program to help nurseries offer natives that are right for the local environment. Two local chapters of NPSOT, the Kerrville and Fredericksburg chapters, implement this program by choosing one native plant to promote each season – in cooperation with wholesalers, in order to assure availability – and in cooperation with participating local nurseries.
The N.I.C.E. acronym stands for “Natives Improve and Conserve Environments.” The goal of the program is to introduce people to great native plants that are available locally to use in place of non-native species.
Why plant natives?
The home page of the state website, NPSOT.org, says:
• Native plants are drought tolerant, naturally conserving our precious water resources;
• Native plants provide habitat and food for birds, butterflies, bees and other wildlife;
• Native plants don’t need special pampering or fertilizing;
• Natives are natural to their eco-system;
• Natives help us maintain biological diversity.
This winter season (which begins on Dec. 21), the Kerrville and Fredericksburg NPSOT chapters are featuring the Texas Redbud (Cercis canadensis var. texensis), at five local nurseries as their N.I.C.E. Plant of the Season.
Note: The following story by the late Bill Ward was published in January 2010 on the website of the Native Plant Society of Texas – npsot.org.
Texas Redbud
Texas Redbud is a multi-trunked small tree or large shrub that grows on the thin limestone soils of the Hill Country. It is popular as a landscape plant because of its profuse clusters of tiny rose-pink blooms.
In an ideal year when spring comes on slowly, every limb of the redbud is covered with the bright flowers before the leaves sprout. That is when the tree is most attractive and when it may linger in bloom for two or three weeks or more. Warmer spring weather seems to rush the bloom period and encourage leaf growth, which somewhat diminishes the effect of the blooms. Even then, they are pretty trees.
Some years, an unusually late and frigid cold snap will nip the buds of the early bloomers among our redbuds. However, in this part of the Hill Country, most years the Texas redbud is not as likely as the Texas mountain laurel to have its flowers destroyed by late freezes.
Everyone welcomes the early-spring blossoms of the redbud tree. They are one of the first signs that winter is on the way out. If the redbuds are blooming, can the bluebonnets be far behind?
Blooms aside, Texas redbud is a handsome landscape tree. From spring into fall its many branches are abundantly covered by glossy deep-green heart-shaped leaves a few inches across. In the fall, the leaves turn yellow for a few weeks before they are shed.
Texas redbuds are easy to grow in alkaline soil and can thrive in part shade to full sun. In the Hill Country, redbuds thrive and bloom profusely as small understory trees in dappled shade. They should be watered regularly until established, after which they can survive on occasional rains. This species of redbud would probably not do well in overly wet, poorly drained areas.
The Texas redbud has a couple of cousins, one from East Texas and one from the Trans Pecos, which also are grown in this area. The Eastern redbud (C. canadensis var. canadensis) is widespread over the eastern half of the US. It tends to have a single main trunk and fairly rapidly can grow to be a large tree, even in our alkaline soils. Still, I think the smaller Texas redbud has deeper-colored blossoms and nicer foliage than the eastern variety, and it demands less water.
The drought-tolerant Mexican redbud (C. canadensis var. mexicana) is a multi-trunked tree with glossy leaves a little smaller than those of the Texas redbud. There is a great deal of overlap in the ranges of the three redbud varieties. Natural hybrids may confuse recognition of redbuds in the wild. Apparently a number of cultivars are available in the nursery trade, further confusing identification.
Redbuds of any variety, especially the young ones, need to be protected from deer. The trunks are just the right diameter for bucks to rub, and the low branches are easily broken or browsed.
Where to find it
Our local N.I.C.E. nurseries have happily agreed to stock up on our Plant of the Season in order to have it available to the public. These independent nurseries carry only the best plants for our area, as well as high-quality soil amendments and gardening supplies.
Look for the “N.I.C.E. Plant of the Season” sign stake at these nurseries and growers in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, and Medina:
• Natives of Texas, 4256 Medina Hwy., Kerrville, (830) 896-2169;
• Plant Haus 2, 604 Jefferson St., Kerrville, (830) 792-4444;
• The Gardens at The Ridge, 13439 S. Ranch Road 783 (Harper Rd.), Kerrville, (830) 896-0430;
• Friendly Natives, 1107 N. Llano St., Fredericksburg, (830) 997-6288;
• Medina Garden Nursery, 13417 Texas Highway 16, Medina, (830) 589-2771.
Our chapter website contains articles of past N.I.C.E. plants, going back as far as 2009. To peruse the list, go to the following link: https://npsot.org/wp/kerrville/nice-2 and scroll to the bottom of the page for the list of featured plants.
Why go native?
To sustain our local ecosystem, native plants are essential, and many non-native plants are extremely detrimental. Non-natives may seed out more easily, grow faster, and use more water – proliferating and crowding out native species until the natives become extinct.
Native plants, on the other hand, have lived here for centuries (without fertilizer or pesticides); have evolved to withstand our temperature and moisture extremes and our poor soil; and have supported the local wildlife by providing food and shelter for our native animals, birds and insects.
As they are forced to compete with non-native plants for resources, the native plants become fewer and fewer until they are crowded out or eaten to extinction.
From the Native Plant Society of Texas, Kerrville Chapter and Fredericksburg Chapter:
• The Kerrville Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas hosts monthly programs at the Riverside Nature Center, 150 Francisco Lemos St., Kerrville, September through May. See npsot.org/kerrville for details.
• The Fredericksburg Chapter of NPSOT meets monthly at Presbyterian Memorial Church, 601 North Milam Ave., Fredericksburg. See npsot.org/fredericksburg for details.
---
Cindy Anderson is a member of the Native Plant Society of Texas (Kerrville Chapter) and the Hill Country Master Gardeners. An enthusiastic (though often frustrated) gardener, she has learned first-hand the value of native plants, and gladly shares reviews of her favorites in this quarterly seasonal column.
