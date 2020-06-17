To the editor:
The Kerr County Veterans Advisory Committee urges the Kerr County Commissioners to continue funding of Veterans County Service Officer positions.
The VCSOs provide an extremely valuable service to veterans and their dependents and survivors. Chief among the services provided is assistance in filing benefit claims with the Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA). Successful applications may result in a substantial increase in income for eligible claimants. This income is spent in the local economy and contributes to local tax collections.
Kerr County is home to more than 5,000 veterans. This represents approximately 12 percent of the adult population and is double the percentage of veterans in the state of Texas.
These veterans currently receive almost $100 million in benefits from federal, state, and local agencies. This includes service-connected disability, non-service connected pension, health care, education, and home loan benefits. The solid income of veterans helps provide a stable base for the local economy.
Applying for benefits requires expertise and knowledge of complicated forms and procedures. Veterans are encouraged to utilize professionally trained and accredited representatives such as the Kerr County VCSOs. Without the assistance of VCSOs, many veterans and their dependents and survivors will not receive assistance and obtain the full benefits that they have earned.
Citizens are urged to contact the Kerr County Commissioners and voice their support of continued funding of VCSO services.
– Gary Noller, President
Vicki Marsh
Bill Cantrell
Byron Warren
