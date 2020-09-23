Due to COVID-19, the Dietert Center will continue to be closed to the general public until further notice.
While the Governor may have recently approved some positive changes to our county restrictions, we will still remain under the same procedures we have been following for a little while longer.
Our Dietert friends want to come back so bad, but we just have to make sure all is safe for our seniors.
We will still continue to service our Meals on Wheels clients, Personal Alert Link units, Call Reassurance and our Medical Lending program. As always, please give us a call if you are in need of any services and we will sure try to help you out.
This past weekend was garage sale time for me, my sister-in-law, and a special friend. Some of you already know how much I like to have garage sales, but just in case you don’t ... I like to have garage sales. You see, I don’t look at our items as junk or stuff. Rather, I look at everything as well-loved treasures.
I enjoy seeing other people think my treasures are special and it does my heart good to see them go to a new home. My husband likes it when they go to a new home as well. What we don’t sell, gets packed up and donated to a local non-profit thrift store. So, several people benefit in the long run.
At this garage sale, I only had a few personal items included as the majority of items were actually treasures from the Dietert Center. While we have been on lockdown at the center, we have been cleaning out storage buildings and closets and saving for the sale. So, the items sold were absolute treasures and they benefitted the center monetarily.
One sweet story of the weekend was when a mom purchased one of our wooden art easels for her young daughter. This easel was too large for us to use and store at the center anymore. It had lots of paint spots on it and had definitely been well-loved. The mom told me that they had moved to a new home and she was setting up one room as a studio for her inspiring artist daughter. You can just imagine my heart swelling with love as she carted the easel away, especially after I told her about where the easel came from and the love in those paint spots from all the seniors that had used it. She was excited to surprise her daughter and that made it much easier for me to part with it.
We have started a few classes and activities that can meet social distancing guidelines including the “Good Books Club” on Mondays; “Line Dancing” on Tuesdays; “Buying Your First Handgun;” two-day class Sept. 24 and Sept. 26; “Stress Free Painting in Watercolor” on Sept. 29; “Getting a New Puppy” on Sept. 30; and Clifton Fifer is returning for “Country Line Dancing” and the “Texas Two Step” for six sessions beginning Sept. 30 as well.
The DLI - Dynamic Learning Institute Fall Kick-Off event is tomorrow, Sept. 24, entitled “Texas: Changes and the Future.”
Texas is changing every day. Not just the demographics of the Hill Country, but also from the beaches to the ranches and from the farms and oil fields to the cities and suburbs. By 2050, the population of the state stands to double. Will the uniquely Texas identity survive? Come for this free session to find out. Limited seating due to social distancing, so call to reserve your spot.
Some classes and activities are not starting up yet, but you can still sign up, cross your fingers, and we will let you know if they are a go or on hold for a little while longer. Give us a call at 792-4044, sign up online at www.clubed.net.
Our drive-thru Friendship Café is open Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are 60 years or older, stop by to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is free. A donation is always graciously accepted as well. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.
The menu for next week is:
• Wednesday, Sept. 23 – White Chicken Chili;
• Thursday, Sept. 24 – BBQ Beef;
• Friday, Sept. 25 – Cranberry Glazed Pork Chop;
• Monday, Sept. 28 – Baked Fish, and;
• Tuesday, Sept. 29 – Bratwurst and German Potatoes.
Call us at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.