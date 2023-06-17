by Karen Guerriero,
President, Kerrville Pets Alive!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
by Karen Guerriero,
President, Kerrville Pets Alive!
A Kerr County resident was cited in May by Kerr County Animal Services for the unlawful restraint of a dog in violation of Texas State Health and Safety Code 821.102. The offense is punishable up to a $500 fine.
According to court documents requested by KPA! through an open record request, the defendant in this case was fined $278 by Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Kathy Mitchell.
Kerrville Pets Alive! requests that residents contact Kerr County Animal Services if they suspect unlawful restraint at (830) 257-3100.
Section 821.102 - Unlawful Restraint Of Dog; Offense:
(a) An owner may not leave a dog outside and unattended by use of a restraint unless the owner provides the dog access to:
(1) adequate shelter;
(2) an area that allows the dog to avoid standing water and exposure to excessive animal waste;
(3) shade from direct sunlight; and
(4) potable water.
(b) An owner may not restrain a dog outside and unattended by use of a restraint that:
(1) is a chain;
(2) has weights attached;
(3) is shorter in length than the greater of:
(A) five times the length of the dog, as measured from the tip of the dog's nose to the base of the dog's tail; or
(B) 10 feet; or
(4) is attached to a collar or harness not properly fitted.
(c) A person commits an offense if the person knowingly violates this section. The restraint of each dog that is in violation is a separate offense.
(d) An offense under this section is a Class C misdemeanor, except that the offense is a Class B misdemeanor if the person has previously been convicted under this section.
(e) If conduct constituting an offense under this section also constitutes an offense under any other law, the actor may be prosecuted under this section, the other law, or both.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.