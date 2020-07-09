Dietert News – July 8, 2020

After the recent increase in statewide and community COVID-19 cases, the Dietert Center will be closed until further notice. We will continue to service our Meals on Wheels clients, Personal Alert Link (PAL) units, and our Medical Lending program.
If you are coming to drop off or pick up medical equipment, please bring your mask and wear it if coming into the building or you can just call to let us know you are here and we will meet you outside. We will continue to follow guidelines recommended by state and local health authorities.
Class and activity plans have been postponed until further notice, but, don’t forget about our online class options that are available including Speed Spanish, Beginning Writer’s Workshop, Introduction and Intermediate Microsoft Excel, SAT/ACT Prep Course, and A to Z Grant Writing. Just go to our website and click on the Club Ed section to review the options available.
Have you completed your 2020 Census yet? I know it seems really strange timing to be doing this right now, but it is so important to our community and our state. You should have received a card with the information to complete your submission online. If you didn’t complete it electronically, they probably sent a written form for completion and if you don’t complete that form, the final step is sending people out to complete it with you in person. With all the health concerns and social distancing requirements going on, we all need to get it done before they go to that level.
As of July 1, the self-response rate in Texas is 56.6 percent and Kerr County is 58.6 percent. These are good numbers, especially during this pandemic, but they need to be better. The future of services provided in our region depends on it especially with all the additional assistance needed right now.
What exactly is the Census? Information from the census is used to get data on the population in general. This information is used to calculate the number of seats that each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives. The information is also used to determine which communities will receive federal funding, and how much. There are billions of dollars available for funding each year, and is dispersed within communities to provide services for the elderly through non-profits like the Dietert Center, build new roads and schools, and for public health.
We receive partial funding for our Meals on Wheels program with funds received this way so it is very important that we have our Kerr County counts correct. While the government funding does not cover the true cost of the program, it certainly helps us provide more than 68,000 meals to our Kerr County homebound seniors every year. One meal costs us around $9.00 and we are reimbursed $5.31 per meal, but not for every meal. Because of number limitations due to spreading the funds across the state, we are only reimbursed for about 3,200 meals per month and the other 2,500 meals are paid for by generous donations from the community and other services provided by the Center. We receive around $204,000 a year from federal funds that trickled down to our state and region. So, you see how important it is that our count is accurate, so that our county is not left out of funding opportunities.
The Census Bureau has extended the end of counting to Aug. 14 due to COVID 19. The sooner that we all complete the process the better so that community members won’t have to be contacted in person and potentially extend this health crisis.
If you have any questions about the 2020 Census, contact them toll free at 1-844-330-2020.
We need help delivering hot meals Monday-Friday. Give Tony Ramos a call at 792-4044 for information.
As always, please seek out your senior neighbors and give them a special treat and most importantly, make sure that they have what they need and give them support, so they don’t feel isolated. If they are in need of the Meals on Wheels program, please ask them to call us at 896-8117 for more information.
Please call us at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information. Hope to see everyone very soon.
