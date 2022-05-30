by Bill Blackburn
Outgoing Kerrville Mayor
The mayor is part of a team made up of the citizens, the city council, the city staff, community partners and often the state.
Here are some of the major accomplishments of the team in the last four years.
• Adopted the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan with more than 300 of the 470 plus action items initiated or competed;
• Sought to create a spirit of integrity, respect, compassion and productivity;
• Emphasized Kerrville Kindness and recognized individuals and organizations that reflect that in the community;
• Reduced the property tax rate four consecutive years;
• Developed a team response to the COVID pandemic from three weeks after the first U.S. death due to COVID and continued collaborating with this team such as Peterson Health, Schreiner University, Kerr County, KISD and the area schools, KPUB, the Chamber of Commerce, the Kerr Economic Development Corporation and the Convention and Visitors Bureau;
• Adopted the Tax Reinvestment Zone to spur growth in the greater Kerrville downtown area;
• Adopted a Street Maintenance Master Plan and increased the annual street maintenance budget by more than 50 percent with 68 percent of the local streets receiving some form of maintenance;
• Implemented almost $10 million in major street reconstruction projects;
• Adopted a Storm Water Drainage Master Plan and have begun implementing that plan;
• Adopted the 2019 Workforce Housing Study;
• Utilized a public/private partnership to facilitate the construction of 130 new single-family housing units being built on Loop 534 and approval of two affordable housing projects;
• Adopted an updated Parks and Recreation Master Plan;
• Selected a new Police Chief, a new Fire Chief, and a new City Manager, each with decades of experience;
• Implemented market salary adjustments and benefits for the first responders and other city staff for their good work and to remain competitive in this tight labor market;
• Replaced the aging communications system used by police, fire and EMS;
• Updated and streamlined the City’s Zoning Code, reducing the number of zones from 49 to 19;
• Adopted a new modernized Subdivision Code and the 2018 International Building Codes;
• Worked with other economic development partners to attract two aviation-related companies who will eventually hire a total of almost 500 employees with good pay and benefits;
• Saw major employment expansions at numerous existing local employers, including James Avery Artisan Jewelry, Peterson Health, the State Hospital, USDA, All Plastics and others;
• Invested in a new state-of-the-art surface water (Guadalupe River) filtration system;
• Completed two extensions of the River Trail to the Dietert Center and to Schreiner University;
• Solidified the “Town and Gown” partnership with an agreement between the City and Schreiner University;
• Adopted the Doyle Area Community Plan and implemented major neighborhood-requested improvements to Carver Park, roads, sidewalks, the Doyle Community Center and Paschal Avenue, and;
• Partnered with Kerrville ISD to construct the extension of Olympic Drive to Loop 534 to help facilitate the newly constructed Hal Peterson Middle School.
