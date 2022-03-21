By Cindy Anderson
Native Plant Society of Texas
Texas is a large, diverse state and plants that work for one region may not always be the best choice in a different region. The Native Plant Society of Texas (NPSOT) created the N.I.C.E. Native Plant Partners program to help nurseries offer natives that are right for the local environment. Two local chapters of NPSOT, the Kerrville and Fredericksburg chapters, implement this program by choosing one native plant to promote each season – in cooperation with wholesalers, in order to assure availability – and in cooperation with participating local nurseries.
The N.I.C.E. acronym stands for “Natives Improve and Conserve Environments.” The goal of the program is to introduce people to great native plants that are available locally to use in place of non-native species.
Why plant natives?
The home page of the state website, NPSOT.org, says:
• Native plants are drought tolerant, naturally conserving our precious water resources;
• Native plants provide habitat and food for birds, butterflies, bees and other wildlife;
• Native plants don’t need special pampering or fertilizing;
• Natives are natural to their eco-system;
• Natives help us maintain biological diversity.
This spring season (which begins on March 20), the Kerrville and Fredericksburg NPSOT chapters are featuring Coral Honeysuckle (Lonicera sempervirens), at six local nurseries as their N.I.C.E. Plant of the Season.
We recently welcomed The Garden Haus of Comfort to our NPSOT N.I.C.E. Program! We are delighted to add this beautiful nursery, owned by Karen and Jonathan Letz, to our program. The Garden Haus is located at 31 Highway 87 in Comfort, on the site of Karen’s grandparents’ home. The nursery carries an impressive selection of Texas native plants, as well as offering landscape and design services.
Coral Honeysuckle
Coral honeysuckle is a lovely twining vine that can reach 10 to 20 feet tall and 3 to 6 feet wide, making it an excellent choice for a trellis, pergola, or fence. It can also be used as a sprawling groundcover, but will naturally twine around any support it can find. To train the vines upward, simply tie the stems to the structure you want it to climb.
It is also very easy to grow, and has few pest or disease problems. It should be planted in well-drained soil and kept well watered until it becomes established. It can be grown in sun or partial shade, but will produce more flowers in full sun, especially if its roots are kept moist and shaded with mulch.
Unlike its non-native cousin Japanese honeysuckle, our native Coral honeysuckle does not become invasive. It is aggressive enough to grow well, but remains very well-behaved. If it becomes overgrown, it can be easily cut back after flowering in the spring. The non-native Japanese honeysuckle, on the other hand, often kills small trees as the vines twine around and girdle them, and it forms such a dense groundcover that no other plants can grow. Our native Coral honeysuckle is a wonderful, well-behaved alternative.
Once established, Coral honeysuckle is very drought-tolerant. It is best planted in the spring or fall, as the summer heat will stress a new plant. Regular watering will help promote healthy blooming and is most important for young, establishing plants.
As to deer resistance, research says that both the foliage and flowers may be nibbled by white-tailed deer up to the height they are able to browse.
Sometimes classified as “semi-evergreen,” here in central Texas Coral honeysuckle is mostly evergreen. In colder climates it may lose its leaves in winter. The leaves of the woody vine are smooth, glossy, and paired, with 2-4 clusters of red, tubular blooms followed by bright-red berries. The trumpet-shaped flowers are red outside, yellow inside, in several whorled clusters at the ends of the stems. The mature bark is papery, exfoliating and orange-brown in color.
This beautiful, high-climbing vine is frequently visited by hummingbirds and butterflies in spring and summer, while in the fall its red berries attract songbirds. The heaviest flowering occurs in the spring, with sparser flushes of blooms throughout the summer.
Where to find it
Our local N.I.C.E. nurseries have happily agreed to stock up on our Plant of the Season in order to have it available to the public. These independent nurseries carry only the best plants for our area, as well as high-quality soil amendments and gardening supplies.
Look for the “N.I.C.E. Plant of the Season” sign stake at these nurseries and growers in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, and Medina:
• Natives of Texas, 4256 Medina Highway, Kerrville, (830) 896-2169;
• Plant Haus 2, 604 Jefferson Street, Kerrville, (830) 792-4444;
• The Gardens at The Ridge, 13439 S. Ranch Road 783 (Harper Rd.), Kerrville, (830) 896-0430
• The Garden Haus, 31 Highway 87 North, Comfort, (830) 995-5610;
• Friendly Natives, 1107 N. Llano Street, Fredericksburg, (830) 997-6288;
• Medina Garden Nursery, 13417 Tx. Highway 16, Medina, (830) 589-2771.
Our chapter website contains articles of past N.I.C.E. plants, going back as far as 2009. To peruse the list, go to the following link: https://npsot.org/wp/kerrville/nice-2 and scroll to the bottom of the page for the list of featured plants.
Why go native?
To sustain our local ecosystem, native plants are essential, and many non-native plants are extremely detrimental. Non-natives may seed out more easily, grow faster, and use more water – proliferating and crowding out native species until the natives become extinct.
Native plants, on the other hand, have lived here for centuries (without fertilizer or pesticides); have evolved to withstand our temperature and moisture extremes and our poor soil; and have supported the local wildlife by providing food and shelter for our native animals, birds and insects.
As they are forced to compete with non-native plants for resources, the native plants become fewer and fewer until they are crowded out or eaten to extinction.
From the Native Plant Society of Texas, Kerrville Chapter and Fredericksburg Chapter:
• The Kerrville Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas hosts monthly programs at the Riverside Nature Center, 150 Francisco Lemos St., Kerrville, September through May. See npsot.org/kerrville for details.
• The Fredericksburg Chapter of NPSOT meets monthly at Presbyterian Memorial Church, 601 North Milam Ave., Fredericksburg. See npsot.org/fredericksburg for details.
Cindy Anderson is a member of the Native Plant Society of Texas (Kerrville Chapter) and the Hill Country Master Gardeners. An enthusiastic (though often frustrated) gardener, she has learned first-hand the value of native plants, and gladly shares reviews of her favorites in this quarterly seasonal column.
