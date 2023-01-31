I can’t believe that January is already over. February is looking like it’s going to be a busy month as well. Not only is it Valentine’s Day and a good reason to enjoy some chocolate, but we have some new opportunities for you to participate in and/or educate yourself.

First, through a collaboration with the City of Kerrville Police and Fire Departments, the Dietert Center is helping to raise awareness of your safety and information preparation. The “File of Life” is a great tool to document your medical, prescription, allergy, and emergency contact information, save it in the nifty red plastic envelope, and use the magnet to place it on the front door of your refrigerator. In the case of a medical emergency, EMS and Law Enforcement will be able to quickly respond to your needs. Through generous support from Advanced Insurance Group and So Fast Printing, these “File of Life” packets are available free of charge. Stop by the Kerrville Police Department or the Dietert Center to pick one up.

