I can’t believe that January is already over. February is looking like it’s going to be a busy month as well. Not only is it Valentine’s Day and a good reason to enjoy some chocolate, but we have some new opportunities for you to participate in and/or educate yourself.
First, through a collaboration with the City of Kerrville Police and Fire Departments, the Dietert Center is helping to raise awareness of your safety and information preparation. The “File of Life” is a great tool to document your medical, prescription, allergy, and emergency contact information, save it in the nifty red plastic envelope, and use the magnet to place it on the front door of your refrigerator. In the case of a medical emergency, EMS and Law Enforcement will be able to quickly respond to your needs. Through generous support from Advanced Insurance Group and So Fast Printing, these “File of Life” packets are available free of charge. Stop by the Kerrville Police Department or the Dietert Center to pick one up.
Next, ready to have some fun and dance to some great tunes? Then, come to the Valentine’s Dance at the Dietert Center on Feb. 11 from 2-4 p.m. The City of Kerrville Senior Services Advisory Committee is spearheading the event with the help of H-E-B, the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce Boomers & Beyond Alliance, and Dietert Center. There will be great snacks provided by H-E-B, a DJ playing some great music, and lots of fun. Last year, we had about 100 seniors attend, and it was so much fun. Bring your friends, but don’t be afraid to come alone, as there will be others doing the same. It is a perfect chance to get to know others and make some new friends.
Next up, is the dreaded tax season. The good news though, is that the Free AARP Tax Preparation will be available at Dietert again this year. There are some new methods to the process this year that everyone should be aware of. The most important thing is that you need to make an appointment ahead of time. They will not have a phone number to make the appointments this year, instead you just stop by Dietert, come in the front door, and go to the AARP table in the lobby to reserve your day and time. When it is time for your appointment, you will go up the elevator to the second floor and follow the signs down the hallway to the AARP area. The AARP volunteers downstairs and upstairs will guide you through this new process. One very important thing to remember is that this service is provided free by volunteers from our community and Dietert Center provides the space free as well. This community service is for you, so please bear with all of us as we prepare for another tax season. Oh, by the way, this all starts on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and runs through April 13.
Last, but definitely not least, our bus trip to the Lucky Eagle Casino scheduled for Jan. 31 was cancelled due to the potential ice storm. But, it has been rescheduled for Feb. 14, so there is still a chance that you can grab one of the open spots. You never know, this might be your lucky day.
If you, or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at (830) 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program and get you started on the program.
If you are able to drive or catch a ride with a friend, please join us for lunch in the Friendship Cafe and enjoy great food. Anyone of any age can come have lunch. If you are 60 years or older and complete some paperwork for us, the meal is by donation. Otherwise, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Feb. 1 – Honey Garlic Meatballs;
• Thursday, Feb. 2 – Loaded Baked Potato with Chili;
• Friday, Feb. 3 – Baked Fish;
• Monday, Feb. 6 – Beef Tips and Gravy;
• Tuesday, Feb. 7 – Teriyaki Chicken on Rice, and;
• Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Country Fried Steak with Gravy.
Please give us a call at (830) 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
