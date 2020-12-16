This past weekend I had the honor and privilege of providing the eulogy at my brother-in-law’s memorial service. Tracy was only fifty-eight years old, but he had been sick for many years. At his service, I spoke about how he exemplified honor and integrity. As I reflect on those words today, I think about how many people I see around our community and more specifically around our Dietert Center. From our volunteers, donors, board members, participants and staff, I could fill these pages with names that have those character traits built into them.
An article posted by Frank Sonnenberg, stated “that people with honor share twelve characteristics.” A few of them are: “Value integrity – provide others with the confidence of knowing that your intentions and actions are always genuine. Be Loyal – when you live with honor, people know your behavior is reliable, your heart is in the right place, and your word is as good as gold. Make a Difference – be a positive force in people’s lives. Make people feel special; bring out the best in them; help them without expecting something in return. And finally, Live for a Cause Greater than Yourself – Find your life’s purpose. It will inspire you, keep you grounded, and provide stability regardless of the turbulence in your life.”
These words describe Tracy totally. As another family member stated, “There are just some people that make you feel the world would be a better place if it were filled with more people like them. I am blessed for all the time I was able to spend with him. His presence will always have a profound impact on the lens through which I view life.” I wholeheartedly agree.
Thank you to all the honorable supporters of our Kerr County seniors. Your assistance – financial or otherwise – helps the Dietert Center provide much-needed services and support to our community, and for that we are so grateful.
Make your Christmas celebration a little easier. Order your fresh, homemade Quiche and Banana Muffins by Friday, Dec. 18 online or give us a call at 792-4044. I can personally attest that the quiche is fabulous! The Banana Muffins will be offered at half dozen for $6 and a full dozen for $10. The Quiche includes bacon, potato, feta cheese, spinach, swiss cheese and spices and will be $18 each. You will be able to drive-thru to pick up your items on Wednesday, Dec. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Your support of this fundraiser helps us with funds to assure that no senior goes hungry in Kerr County.
We will continue to provide our Meals on Wheels clients, Personal Alert Link units, Call Reassurance, Medical Lending program and our Drive-thru meals service during this time of uncertainty. All staff working in these program areas are remaining vigilant with health and safety protective measures. Due to the uptick of COVID-19 cases in our community, the Dietert Center will be closed to the general public until further notice, but staff are still here every day to assist those in need as best that we can within safety guidelines. As isolation during this time is not a positive attribute of life for our seniors, we will continue to strive to open back up as soon as possible.
If you, or a senior, aged 60-plus you know of, is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the program. Our amazing volunteers help us deliver the meals and best of all, they also offer a warm smile and social interaction that so many people need right now.
Our drive-thru Friendship Café is open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are 60 years or older, stop by to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is by donation. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Dec. 16 – Lemon Pepper Baked Fish;
• Thursday, Dec. 17 – Herb Baked Chicken;
• Friday, Dec. 18 – Braised Swiss Patty;
• Monday, Dec. 21 – Scalloped Ham & Potatoes;
• Tuesday, Dec. 22 – Chicken Parmesan, and;
• Wednesday, Dec. 23 – Yankee Pot Roast.
Please call us at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information.
