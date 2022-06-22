Remember, "A fiddler on the roof. Sounds crazy, no? But in our little village of Anatevka, you might say every one of us is a fiddler on the roof, trying to scratch out a pleasant, simple tune without breaking his neck. It isn't easy. You may ask, why do we stay up there if it's so dangerous? We stay because Anatevka is our home... And how do we keep our balance? That I can tell you in one word ... Tradition."
Raise your hand if you know and love this quote. It is, of course, from the 1971 film adaptation of “Fiddler on the Roof,” one of the most-beloved Broadway musicals of all time. The fiddler is a metaphor for survival, while enduring a life of uncertainty, and the quote above is the opening line from “Tevye,” a simple dairyman who is a father of five daughters, and trying to maintain his Jewish traditions amidst the tumultuous times just prior to the Russian Revolution.
Now, if you raised your hand (by the way, you can put it down now because your reading your newspaper with your hand raised and you look silly) consider a sobering reality … you’re getting old.
Maybe not old, old, but time has been marching on for a while now, and if you’re not old, at least admit that you’re a little outside of the mainstream for knowing the quote in the first place. That’s just my opinion, of course, but don’t take it too harshly. I know exactly how you feel.
At 57, I’ve crossed the threshold of the half-century mark, and living out here in the Frio canyon for a couple of decades, I’m way outside the mainstream. In fact, figuratively speaking, I can’t even see the mainstream, and am bobbing around in some creek trying to stay afloat. If you’re farther down the road than I am, and you consider my age to be relatively still young, please don’t take offense. It’s just that I can’t help feeling a little, or maybe even a lot, like Tevye these days, trying to maintain some semblance of balance and wholeness in a rapidly changing environment. Like Tevye, I find that I am set in my ways and distrustful of change. Like Tevye, my bedrock of values and traditions are constantly threatened by new ideas, and shifting opinions.
For example, I read an article in my kitchen the other morning during coffee time that some group with influence wanted to change the beloved children’s story from “the Gingerbread Man” to “The Gingerbread Person.” I froze with cup half raised. Did I read that right? After second glance, my concerns were confirmed. Yes, I did. The next moment, I shouted to no one in particular, “What in the name of Mike is this is this con-sarned country coming to?”
Now look, I tend to stay out of the ring when it comes to issues of social and cultural change, but it’s time for Americans to stop all this woke nonsense.
We have far more serious problems to face right now and demanding that children’s stories from time-honored authors like Dr. Suess be “cancelled” is just beyond the borders of sanity. Of course, with my natural inclination for sarcasm, I immediately started thinking of the appropriate non-offensive title for the story in question.
How about, “The Non-Glucose Wheat Flour With Herbaceous Perennial Additive Flat Bread Biscuit, Toasted In a Shape Resembling A Genderless Homosapien.”
Okay, I feel better now. But we can’t keep going on like this, folks, trivializing the real issues while pointing at molehills and calling them mountains. This is still a great country. Yes, we’ve made our mistakes, but regardless of what pronoun you prefer we can work together to solve real problems. Let’s grab a Coke and teach the world to sing. Picture me clicking my heals in the air, Tevye style, as I shout from the rooftops, fiddle in hand…
“Mazel Tov.”
---
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ctcinspect.
