During Super Bowl LVII, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is teaming up with The Texas Department of Transportation and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to remind football fans everywhere that “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.” Super Bowl LVII is on Sunday, Feb. 12.

If you’re heading out to a Super Bowl party and you plan to drink alcohol, make sure you plan for a designated driver to get you home safely at the night’s end.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.