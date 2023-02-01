During Super Bowl LVII, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is teaming up with The Texas Department of Transportation and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to remind football fans everywhere that “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.” Super Bowl LVII is on Sunday, Feb. 12.
If you’re heading out to a Super Bowl party and you plan to drink alcohol, make sure you plan for a designated driver to get you home safely at the night’s end.
“We want our community members to enjoy Super Bowl festivities, but we also want responsible drivers on our roads,” said AgriLife Extension Kerr County Family and Community Health Agent Angela Fiedler. “If you are planning to be away from home during Super Bowl, make a game plan to ensure you don’t find yourself without a designated driver if you need one. If you’re hosting a party, make sure you take care of your designated drivers. Remind your friends and family: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.”
If you’re planning to be a designated driver, know that you’re the night’s MVP. Commit to a sober evening — people are relying on you. If you are attending a party or are at a bar or restaurant, enjoy the food, the company, and the nonalcoholic drinks. Encourage other designated drivers on social media by using the hashtag #DesignatedDriver. Your positive influence could help keep them on the right track. If someone you know has been drinking and tries to drive, take their keys and help them get home safely. They may complain, but they’ll thank you later.
If you’re hosting a party for this year’s Super Bowl, prepare plenty of snacks and nonalcoholic drinks for your guests and the designated drivers.
Ask your guests to designate their sober drivers in advance. Remind drinking guests that they have a long evening ahead of them, and encourage them to pace themselves, to eat food, and to drink plenty of water. Another important reminder: Never serve alcohol to minors. If an underage person drinks and drives, the person who provided the alcohol can be held liable for any damage, injury, or death caused by the underage driver.
Whether you are attending a party or going to a bar or restaurant, make a game plan and follow these simple tips for a safe and happy evening:
• Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a driver;
• If available, use your community’s sober ride program;
• If you see a suspected drunk driver on the road, call 911 immediately;
• Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.
Only one team wins Super Bowl, but if you drive drunk, you lose. Everyone should know by now that it is illegal to drive impaired. Drunk driving can have a range of consequences, including the possibility of causing a traumatic crash. These crashes could cause you, someone you love, or a total stranger to suffer serious injuries or even death.
Make a commitment today to refrain from drunk driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.