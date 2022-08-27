To the editor:
Kerr County residents can’t afford the bonds that the commissioners have put on the November ballot. The ask is too big, and the timing is terrible. Even Barack Obama said, “You don’t raise taxes in a recession.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To the editor:
Kerr County residents can’t afford the bonds that the commissioners have put on the November ballot. The ask is too big, and the timing is terrible. Even Barack Obama said, “You don’t raise taxes in a recession.”
If passed, Propositions A, B and C will add $27.5 million of debt to the county and will result in an increase of around $103/year for the average homeowner. If you live in Kerrville, this county tax increase will be on top of the city’s 20% higher property tax (tax rate increased by 12.9%. Your tax increase will depend on your home’s appraised value increase). While some of the capital projects should be funded, they have included approximately $19 million for projects that we can either do without, defer or find alternative funding. For details on what we don’t need go to: http://richpaces.com/county-bond-propositions-breakdown-analysis/.
The timing for these bond propositions couldn't be worse. We are in the middle of a recession with inflation at a 40-year high. Food and energy prices are dramatically higher. Inflation is effectively a tax increase and hardest on those who can least afford it. People are struggling to get by, yet our commissioners want to increase your taxes.
Materials cost are 25 percent more than just one year ago. Our supply chain is a mess and there is a shortage of skilled workers. Resulting delays will add substantially to project costs and any overruns will further burden taxpayers.
I recommend voting against these bond propositions as currently proposed.
– Rich Paces
Center Point
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.