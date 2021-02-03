In times of uncertainty, the only thing we can be sure of is that frustration and fear will follow.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out both the best and worst of us as a community, with citizens rallying in support of neighbors, but also taking to social media to vent frustrations with masks (or lack thereof) and perceived lack of leadership.
The reality is that in January 2020, before the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the United States, a local leadership team consisting of officials with Peterson Health, Kerrville Fire Department, City of Kerrville, Kerr County, Kerrville ISD and Schreiner University began meeting and planning for what eventually became a global pandemic.
During these early meetings, our local officials began formulating what would be the worse-case scenario that we see today.
On March 17, Mayor Bill Blackburn, flanked by leaders of all governmental entities and first responders, declared a State of Emergency. Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly followed suit, filing necessary paperwork with the State of Texas. This act allowed Kerrville and Kerr County officials to access state funds and assets when COVID-19 arrived only two weeks later.
On March 31, the first Kerr County case was confirmed by Peterson Health. At that time, Peterson Health President/CEO Cory Edmondson announced the contingency plans in place at Peterson Regional Medical Center to handle anticipated high volumes of COVID patients. In addition, Peterson Health implemented a dedicated phone hotline to field questions from citizens and took the lead locally in providing COVID-19 testing services. Mobile testing clinics were hosted by Peterson Health and eventually a permanent testing clinic was created at Peterson Urgent Care.
As the COVID numbers increased locally, the Kerrville Fire Department coordinated with the Texas National Guard to provide free public testing on multiple occasions.
Since that time, Kerr County officials have partnered with a local lab to provide the free testing service on a regular basis.
In April, when businesses were closed by order of the governor, City of Kerrville staff officials began to plan for a shortfall in their upcoming budget. The city’s leadership team immediately decreased their own salaries to help support staff and budget restrictions.
Kerrville ISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust and his staff were able to implement distance learning when schools were closed in only two weeks, finding ways to provide internet service to students who did not have access at home, and teachers created alternate lesson plans to continue to serve their students.
Schreiner University President Dr. Charlie McCormick was forced to do the same, sending students and staff home, all while continuing to conduct classes and educate students online.
Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly and other county officials announced their plans to provide county services via telephone or online, including tax office and court offices.
Over all of these entities, representing nearly 1,000 employees, no one lost their jobs or had their pay reduced, and services continued on behalf of citizens and students.
With the Covid surge that came in July, there also came reports of successful therapeutics providing positive results in fighting the virus. During this time, Peterson Health Chief Medical Officer Mack Blanton and Edmondson were working on the applications and documentation to make these therapeutics available to Kerr County citizens, which were obtained in the fall once the Federal Drug Administration approved the emergency use of the drugs Bamlanivimab, a monicolonal antibody cocktail similar to the one given to then President Donald Trump, and Remdesivir.
Blanton and his team also were responsible for obtaining and administering the two doses of Moderna vaccine to 500 Peterson Health staff.
In the summer, both Foust and McCormick penned detailed guidelines and procedures for allowing students to return to their respective campuses, which they were able to do. Distance learning was made available for those who did not feel comfortable returning to the classroom.
Former Kerrville Fire Department Chief Dannie Smith and current Chief Eric Maloney implemented plans early in the year to protect EMS crews and keep the ambulances manned should KFD see an outbreak of COVID-19. Maloney conducted classes with the Kerrville Police Department and Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, teaching officers how to protect themselves while on duty and how to sanitize their patrol vehicles after transporting suspects. Due to the early work of Blackburn on behalf of the City of Kerrville, and Kelly on behalf of Kerr County, in declaring an early State of Emergency, KFD was able to provide all the necessary personal protective equipment needed for law enforcement officers and jail staff, as well as KFD staff.
Since March 2020, Peterson Health, in partnership with Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas, has been providing regular case counts and hospitalization and death toll numbers to the community.
On Dec. 23, 2020, H-E-B Pharmacy Manager Amber Burress administered the first known vaccines to first responders. Peterson Health followed the next day. Bound by Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines, vaccines are limited to frontline healthcare workers first.
Before the first vaccines arrived, a Vaccine Task Force was formed between city, county, Peterson Health, KFD and H-E-B officials, who have laid out an impressive mass vaccination plan and have been waiting on more vaccines to implement that plan.
All of this hard work has been ongoing, preceding the actual arrival of the coronavirus in our county, and plans have been carried out with precision ... from hospital to school to governmental officials. Every area of service that each of these leaders could control has been impressive and brings us to where we are today.
While PRMC staff have been fighting an unrelenting surge of COVID-19 patients with numbers in 60 days that surpassed the numbers of patients treated since March, every level of leadership has each had daily interaction with state officials urging them to deliver more vaccine to the area.
To see citizens frustrated due to the lack of available vaccine locally is heartbreaking, but the truth is no one is working harder to obtain more vaccine than your local leadership. We see this daily.
It is understandable to want to vent frustrations. We all feel it, but I think it is important to see the big picture and not just the current situation, one that is not controlled locally. It’s been 37 days since the vaccine was first available in the State of Texas. Let that sink in and then, realistically, set expectations, understanding that the Moderna vaccine was only approved by the FDA on Dec. 18, is manufactured in Massachesetts, and then must be shipped across the nation for distribution.
It’s going to take patience and respect, two things that our community embraces, to get through this together. And, before taking to social media to blast perceived injustices, try to remember all of these great things that our leaders have done to protect and care for this community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.